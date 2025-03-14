Four-Star DL JaReylan McCoy Lists Auburn Among Final Schools
Another high-rated recruit in the class of 2026 has listed the Auburn Tigers as a finalist.
Four-star defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy of Tupelo (Ms.) on Thursday released his final five schools, which consists of Auburn, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. McCoy (6-7, 245 pounds) was previously committed to LSU from Jan. 2 until Feb. 3 before decommitting.
As it stands, Ole Miss appears to be the team to watch for McCoy, who is a top-15 prospect at his position according to the On3 Industry and 247 Sports Composite rankings. Since backing off his pledge to LSU, On3 has listed the Rebels as the favorite, according to its Recruiting Prediction Machine.
However, all of McCoy's finalists will have a chance to make their case this summer as he's scheduled an official visit with each program. His visit schedule consists of a trip to Auburn on May 16, a trip to Florida on May 30, a trip to Ole Miss on June 6, a trip to Texas A&M on June 13 and a trip to LSU on June 21.
Auburn could very easily find themselves a strong contender within McCoy's list of finalists.
Hugh Freeze has found great success recruiting defensive players in his 2026 recruiting class with four of the six commits coming from that side of the ball. The Tigers currently hold pledges from four-star edge rusher Hezekiah Harris, four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle, four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett and three-star safety Wayne Henry alongside four-star receivers Denairius Gray and Devin Carter.
Auburn's 2026 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 5 in the country, according to On3.