Hawai’i-Based Four-Star Athlete Talks 2028 Recruitment, Interest in Auburn Tigers



Alex Golesh and the Auburn Tigers have been hard on the recruiting trail over the past few weeks, landing several top class of 2027 commits, but that does not mean Golesh is neglecting the 2028 class, or even places outside of continental America.

Case in point: last Tuesday, the Tigers offered King Pitts, a four-star athlete from Kapa’a, Hawai’i. Pitts, whose 6-foot-6, 260-pound frame enables him to play offensive line, defensive line, tight end or just about anywhere else his team needs him, is currently rated as the 15th-best athlete in the 2028 class as well as the second-best player from the state of Hawai’i.

After Pitts received his offer, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with the versatile Aloha State native to talk all things Auburn, including his conversation with a key Tiger coach.

“When Coach King [Vontrell King-Williams] reached out, he seemed like a very cool guy,” he said. “It was very nice. He was just a chill dude, you know? The conversation itself was very natural. As for the offer itself, [Auburn] is a great program. The rivalry against Alabama is, man, it’s electric.”

Of course, visiting Auburn is much more of an ordeal for Pitts than it would be for someone living in the continental United States, but he maintains that he would love to visit if he and his family can make it work.

As for where Auburn stands on Pitts’ list, it is still too early to call for the class of 2028 prospect, who still has a full two seasons of high school football left before it will be time to make an official decision.

Pitts told us that he has recently been working more on his game on the defensive line, though he has also found some reps at a position few would expect from a 6-foot-6, 260-pounder: wide receiver.

“I got some wheels, you know,” he said with a chuckle. “This year, I got a chance to show my athleticism… I model that game after Megatron [Calvin Johnson], but I kind of study multiple players to get multiple aspects, take a little bit from everybody’s game.”

Ideally, Pitts wants to land at a program that focuses on one key aspect: development.

“I need a team or program that’s gonna pour in,” he said. “Make sure I’m developing in the best way I possibly can. Just so I know I’m at the peak of my game. As good as I can be.”

The Tigers could have an incredibly versatile option in Pitts if they are able to get him to commit down the road, but they will have to compete with other top offers, including Alabama and Georgia.

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