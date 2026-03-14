How Previous Connections are Helping Auburn's Recruitment of DB Prospect

The Auburn Tigers’ cornerback room was devastated by the transfer portal after Hugh Freeze was fired from the program, and Alex Golesh seems determined to make sure he is never short of a corner ever again.

On Saturday, the Tigers offered Tyler Boyd, a cornerback who has already learned under a top Tiger corner.

Boyd, who is in the class of 2028, was an All-Region first-teamer in his sophomore campaign with Carrollton. Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Boyd on Saturday morning to talk about his offer and his interest in the program.

“[Coach Golesh] told me how they’re going to get Auburn back to the glory days,” he said. “I’m excited to see that. I’ve seen him at USF, great coach. I’m definitely gonna be [in Auburn again], I’ll probably go down there in the spring or maybe the summer.”

Boyd’s connections to the Plains go deeper than just his proximity to campus, as he learned under Auburn defensive back Shamar Arnoux during his freshman year of high school.

“He was in 12th grade, I was in ninth,” he said. “He’s a great leader, taught me a lot when we went to school together.”

For Boyd, recruitment does not hinge on big names, proximity to home or massive NIL contracts, as he is looking for something deeper.

“Relationships are a big thing,” he said. “I’m really just looking for a great culture and staff who coach me hard and love me too. My end goal is to go to the NFL, so development is key. I don’t want to go nowhere I’m not wanted.”

Though Boyd has already picked up big-time offers from programs like Georgia, Florida and now Auburn, he has not let the theatrics of it all go to his head, and he is committed to sticking to the grind.

“I play hungry,” he said, “to prove why I have these offers. Before, I was trying to prove why I should have the offers, now I’m trying to prove why I have them. I want to coach the young guys up… I want them to be just like me, to have offers and go to D1 or even Power Four.”

Boyd, who recorded an impressive two pick-sixes in his sophomore campaign, said the most important part of his game is his determination.

“As a DB, you have to have short-term memory,” he said. “So if I get caught up on whatever, next play, I’m going to be determined to get back. I want to be one of the best to ever do it. I model my game after Avieon Terrell [Clemson] and Kool-Aid McKinstry.”

Despite many big-time offers, Boyd has yet to earn a star classification from 247 Sports, but he believes that his time will come soon.

“I feel like I need to be ranked,” he said. “I can play with the best of them. I play the highest-classification football in Georgia, I play with the best of the best. I can go anywhere and I feel like I could be a day one starter and play my role.”

Boyd still has quite a bit of time left on his recruitment, given he is in the class of 2028, but if the Tigers can land him, he would be a top-level piece for the future of the program.

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