In-State QB Recruit Talks Recent Visit to Auburn

Alex Golesh has hit the recruiting trail hard in his first few months as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers, and he seems to have found a diamond-in-the-rough program that is developing players that fit his style: Wetumpka High School in Wetumpka, Ala.

Golesh has already offered and hosted many Wetumpka Indians in just four days of practice, including center Ryan Mann, offensive lineman Courtland Norman, wide receiver Kaleb Ballard and now quarterback Charlie Skipper, among others.

Skipper visited the Tigers’ facility along with many of his teammates on Saturday, and Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with him after his visit to talk all things Tigers and his recruitment.

“I enjoyed the visit,” he said. “It was a very cool experience being at a school as elite as Auburn… The first thing that comes to my mind when I think of Auburn is the ecstatic and awesome runout of the football team on Saturdays. The lights and the crowd never fail to impress.”

Regardless of age or position, nearly every recruit that has come through one of Auburn’s practices has had something to say about the energy and structure Golesh has created. Skipper was no exception, further proving how impressive Golesh’s practices have been to recruits.

“What stands out to me is how structured the practice is,” Skipper said, “and how quickly the team transitions… I have talked to Coach Gordo and I've noticed that he likes to have fun but he locks in when he needs to be locked in.”

Skipper, who said he models his game after Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, is committed to the grind through the rest of his high school years.

“My mentality towards football has only stayed the same throughout my recruitment process,” he said. “My only concern is how I can make myself better and what all I can do to make myself better… If there was one thing that I would want a coach to know about my game, it would be my versatility. From drop-backs to read options, I can do whatever is needed of me.”

The Tigers’ quarterback situation is an interesting one; for 2026, Golesh has his guy in Byrum Brown, though Brown will only be eligible for this upcoming season. As such, the future of the quarterback position in Auburn remains a question mark, but Skipper could be the one who takes the saddle down the road.

For now, the Tigers will continue to recruit, but their choice of who to host has made one thing clear: it is quite unwise to sleep on the Wetumpka Indians.