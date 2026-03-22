Auburn Impresses Pair of Offensive Line Recruits

Alex Golesh has previously joked that the Auburn Tigers could use some prayers for their 2026 offensive line, but he also seems determined to make sure that this is a one-time issue. He has been recruiting offensive linemen incessantly, and this week, he brought a pair of potential recruits to the Plains.

Courtland Norman and Ryan Mann are two of the offensive linemen at Wetumpka High School in Alabama, and they both visited the Plains this past week. Norman is in the class of 2029, while Mann is in the class of 2027. Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with the duo after their visit, discussing their recruitment and interest in the Tigers.

“The visit was amazing,” Mann said. “There are few words I can use to describe the experience, but I would love to revisit Auburn in the near future.”

For the duo, different things stand out about Auburn, but the fact remains that they were both quite impressed.

“I really liked how everything was in order,” Norman said. “It felt very structured, and I liked that.”

“The biggest thing that stood out to me,” Mann said, “was the energy. The energy was intense throughout the whole practice, which I loved every second of.”

Each of the Wetumpka boys had a chance to talk to an Auburn athlete, with Mann catching up with former Auburn center Connor Lew, while Norman took some time to chat with current Auburn linebacker Demarcus Riddick.

“As a center, I had to get [Connor Lew’s] advice,” Mann said. “He gave me advice about always keeping your hips in great condition and to constantly work on my feet speed.”

“I got to talk with Demarcus Riddick,” Norman said. “My defensive coordinator, Marvin Morton, knew him before he came to Auburn. He was a great dude, and I really liked him.”

When asked what the first thing that came to mind when they thought of Auburn, Mann said “Greatness,” while Norman said “Family.”

A key part of football is setting your sights on being like a player who has already proven themselves at high levels. For Norman, it’s Jordan Mialata of the Philadelphia Eagles, while Mann highlighted Jason Kelce and Connor Lew.

“The one thing I plan to do next season,” Mann said, “is to play with a level of physicality that cannot be matched by my opponent. I aim to dominate every snap next season. If I get tired, I will keep pushing because at Auburn, they don’t accept mediocrity.”

For Norman, who has much more time left on his recruitment, the rest of high school will be about high effort and determination, much like his older teammate.

“I’m determined to play the best I can,” Norman said. “I want to make sure I’m the best in any opportunity given to me, because I want to achieve great things.”

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