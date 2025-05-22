Nation's No. 1 RB, Auburn Target, Sets Commitment Date
The nation's No. 1 running back in the class of 2026 has set a commitment date with the Auburn Tigers among the finalists.
Jackson (Ala.) four-star Ezavier Crowell will announce his decision on June 26 with Auburn, Alabama, Florida , Florida State, Georgia and Texas listed as his finalists. Crowell (5-11, 210 pounds) is a consensus top four running back in the class and considered the No. 1 prospect at his position, according to Rivals.
While the Tigers are in contention, Alabama appears to be the front-runner for Crowell after receiving a prediction from On3's Steve Wiltfong to land the recruit. Auburn will, however get to make a strong case on campus this summer as Crowell is set to take an official visit on June 13.
He previously visited Georgia on May 30 and will take trips to Texas (June 6), Florida State (June 15) and Alabama (June 20).
Florida is the only finalist that won't receive an official visit from Crowell before his commitment date.
Auburn has been a consistent host to Crowell, with the prospect visiting campus multiple times while also being a consistent face in his top schools after making his initial list of top six schools in March.
"My fit would be good here because, like [running backs coach Derrick] Nix said, I run offensive, so he likes to use the backs," Crowell said in April. "Just excited to see the process there. He makes them. Just the relationship we keep building."