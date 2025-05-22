Auburn Daily

Nation's No. 1 RB, Auburn Target, Sets Commitment Date

Ezavier Crowell will consider six schools, including the Auburn Tigers.

Cam Parker

Dec 6, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Cherokee County's Dylan Duncan (51) pursues Jackson's Ezavier Crowell (13) at Protective Stadium in the AHSAA 4A State Championship game.
Dec 6, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Cherokee County's Dylan Duncan (51) pursues Jackson's Ezavier Crowell (13) at Protective Stadium in the AHSAA 4A State Championship game. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The nation's No. 1 running back in the class of 2026 has set a commitment date with the Auburn Tigers among the finalists.

Jackson (Ala.) four-star Ezavier Crowell will announce his decision on June 26 with Auburn, Alabama, Florida , Florida State, Georgia and Texas listed as his finalists. Crowell (5-11, 210 pounds) is a consensus top four running back in the class and considered the No. 1 prospect at his position, according to Rivals.

While the Tigers are in contention, Alabama appears to be the front-runner for Crowell after receiving a prediction from On3's Steve Wiltfong to land the recruit. Auburn will, however get to make a strong case on campus this summer as Crowell is set to take an official visit on June 13.

He previously visited Georgia on May 30 and will take trips to Texas (June 6), Florida State (June 15) and Alabama (June 20).

Florida is the only finalist that won't receive an official visit from Crowell before his commitment date.

Auburn has been a consistent host to Crowell, with the prospect visiting campus multiple times while also being a consistent face in his top schools after making his initial list of top six schools in March.

"My fit would be good here because, like [running backs coach Derrick] Nix said, I run offensive, so he likes to use the backs," Crowell said in April. "Just excited to see the process there. He makes them. Just the relationship we keep building."

Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

