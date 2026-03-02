RB Recruit Previews Auburn Unofficial Visit: ‘This Visit is Going to Show a Lot’

The Auburn Tigers, under new head coach Alex Golesh, have built quite an impressive rushing attack for the upcoming season, and the Tigers seem to be interested in keeping that facet consistent in upcoming years.

One prospect, Jacez Walton, has scheduled an unofficial visit to Auburn on March 21, and he told Auburn Tigers on SI that it will be a crucial one.

“As of right now, I don’t know where Auburn is on [my] board, just because of the coaching change,” he said. “However, this visit is going to show a lot. Not only where they are for me but also where I am for them. I’m hoping to build new relationships with all of the new staff on my upcoming visit.”

Walton, who stands at six feet tall and 205 pounds, is a three-star running back who is currently ranked as the 11th-best running back in the 2028 class and the 18th-best player in his home state of Georgia. He has also scheduled visits to Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Notre Dame.

Central (Ga.) RB Jacez Walton will be one of the most sought-after 2028s this spring@JacezWalton26 https://t.co/GJGcRGbFS4 pic.twitter.com/fMWEjPp9xS — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) March 1, 2026

For Walton, much stands out about Auburn as both a potential place for his education and as a place to play football.

“The first thing that comes to mind when I think about Auburn is superstar,” he said. “I feel as if Auburn always has that one player they always have that one ‘superstar.’ The thing that stands out most about Auburn is how close it is to home and how beautiful the campus and the facilities are.”

Superstardom has been quite a hot topic on the Plains in recent years, with big names like new Tiger Byrum Brown and now ex-Tiger Cam Coleman headlining the transfer portal rankings. Walton, though young, appears confident enough to join these rankings.

“I’m complete,” he said. “There’s not one thing I can’t do. I wouldn’t say I model my game after anyone, however, if I had to name a few, it would be Ezekiel Elliot, Le’Veon Bell, Quinshon Judkins, and my brother Jonaz Walton.”

The running back position is a family affair for the Waltons, as the latter name on that list, Jacez’s brother Jonaz, was a four-star running back in 2026. He is now at Notre Dame, one of the schools Jacez is set to visit.

Of Walton’s official visits, though, Notre Dame is last, while Auburn leads things off for this segment of Walton’s recruiting journey. If the Tigers can make a strong impression on Walton’s official visit, they may just land the next great D1 running back from the Walton family.