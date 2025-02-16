REPORT: Auburn Basketball Lands Top JUCO Player Commitment
The Auburn Tigers have landed the commitment from a top junior college basketball player. According to On3’s Joe Tipton, combo guard Abdul Bashir has his sights on the Plains.
At 6-foot-7 they got themselves another big addition (literally)
The Casper College (Wyo.) player chose Auburn over offers from Texas A&M, Nebraska, Arizona State, UCF, Kansas State, Seton Hall, and others.
At Casper College, Bashir is averaging 28.2 points per game, which is the second best among JUCO players in the country.
According to JUCO for Playing Time, he’s also averaging four assists per game and shooting 42% from the field and 37% from three.
In is own words, according to On3, Bashir’s top aspect is that he’s a scorer. He says he can go out there an play point guard, shooting guard and small forward.
He’s also generally a fan of Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl.
“Coach Pearl is amazing,” Bashir said. “He’s very, very genuine and has high character."
Bashir joins an Auburn 2025 recruiting class that has three recruits sign their letters of intent. He is currently the only transfer addition.
He joins four-star power forward Sebastian Williams-Adams, four-star combo guard Kaden Magwood and four-star combo Simon Walker.
All three freshman recruits are top 150 players, and Williams-Adams is a top-10 player at his position.
Auburn’s men’s basketball recruiting class ranks No. 16 in the country, according to 247 Sports. They have the fifth-best recruiting class in the SEC, trailing Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi State and rival Alabama.