Sam Turner Signed by Auburn Tigers
Another burner joins the Auburn football family. Tigers faithful, welcome Sam Turner to the Plains!
Position: Wide Receiver
Size: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds
Hometown: Decatur (Ga.) Southwest DeKalb
Recruiting: Turner’s recruitment is similar to many other prospects around Dixie. Not immediately given scholarships by all the big boys of the SEC and the like, Turner’s recruitment can be defined as developmental. Once a few tradition-rich programs began showing serious interest and offered, that’s when the floodgates opened.
In the end, Georgia, Georgia Tech, and BYU became Auburn’s adversaries along the recruiting trail.
Strengths: Speed and quickness. Turner’s burst is noticeable as soon as a person starts his HUDL film. Watching it, it’s easy to see why Rivals has him as the 241st player nationally.
Turner’s ability to evade defenders with a quick stop-and-start move is eye-opening. He keeps defenders guessing with how he will attempt to make them miss. Sometimes Turner runs a go route and that’s all he needs. He also shows the natural ability to catch the football away from his body.
Area to work on: Just continuing to work on his route tree. As Turner’s route knowledge expands, he’s going to be more and more difficult to defend. Gaining more receiver expertise will also allow Turner to play any one of the slot, flanker, or boundary wide receiver positions for the Tigers.