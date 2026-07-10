Auburn Consistent Through ESPN’s Recruiting Ranking Shakeup

Despite an incredibly jam-packed month of June in recruiting, the Auburn Tigers seem to have relaxed their efforts as July has rolled around. However, though the Tigers appear to be just about exactly where they want to be, other programs are still hard at work, resulting in a massive recruiting ranking shakeup this past week.

This week, the Tigers’ 2027 class still ranks No. 9 in the country, per ESPN, and were one of just four teams to maintain their spot from last week’s rankings. Some programs, in cases like Texas’ and Oregon’s, moved up this week, while others, like Oklahoma and Ohio State, took a bit of a drop.

The Tigers have landed just one recruit in the month of July; in fact, they have only landed one recruit since their last big day on June 23. That recruit is Marquis Evans, a four-star edge rusher from Spain Park, Alabama, who currently ranks as the 24th-best edge rusher in the 2027 class.

As mentioned, the Tigers are likely relaxing their recruiting efforts because, well, they simply do not need much else. Their current 2027 class breaks down into 10 four-star recruits and 15 three-star recruits, with no unranked or five-star recruits having made their way to the Plains this cycle.

The positional makeup of the class includes a quarterback, two running backs, three receivers, four offensive linemen, a tight end, three edge rushers, two defensive linemen, two linebackers, two defensive backs, four safeties and a kicker (in a pear tree?). There, quite literally, is not a general position that the Tigers do not have at least one recruit in, so it would be hard to improve the class without making it significantly more bloated.

Currently, the Tigers’ 2027 class is headlined by Isaac McNeil, a four-star linebacker commit who committed to the Tigers back in early June. Standing at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, McNeil is currently rated as the second-best player from the state of Alabama as well as the fourth-best linebacker in his class.

Technically tying McNeil in rating is the Tigers’ top offensive commit, four-star running back Myson Johnson-Cook. Johnson-Cook was the Tigers’ third commit in Golesh’s 2027 class, as he committed to the program all the way back in April. Standing at 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, Johnson-Cook is currently rated as the fifth-best running back in the class, as well as the fourth-best player from his home state of Illinois.

The fact that the Tigers have stayed consistent in their rankings despite such a turbulent week in recruiting certainly speaks to Golesh’s recruiting ability, as well as the prestige of the players that make up the class. If Golesh can keep this pace going in future classes, the Tigers should be well-set on personnel for many years to come.

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