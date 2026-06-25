Top-Five 2027 Athlete Announces Commitment Date, Auburn in the Running

The Auburn Tigers have been on a heater in recruiting for their 2027 class, but ever since the commitment of Deshawn Hall, a four-star wide receiver, things seem to have gone a bit quiet on the Plains.

Granted, it has only been a few days, but silence typically means something is brewing with Alex Golesh and his staff.

One target prospect who could be getting some extra attention from the Tigers this week is Tae Walden, Jr., a four-star athlete (meaning he can play multiple positions) who announced on Tuesday that he would be deciding his commitment on July 1.

NEWS: Elite 2027 ATH Tae Walden Jr. is down to Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, and Oregon, he tells me for @Rivals



The No. 3 ATH in the ’27 class will announce his commitment July 1st during the Rivals Summer Signing Day Showhttps://t.co/0ZWhhyUG2X pic.twitter.com/AhsBmNlapg — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 24, 2026

Walden, the No. 4 athlete in the 2027 class, is down to LSU, Ole Miss, Oregon, Georgia and Auburn, though the Ducks currently lead in his commitment, per On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Though the Ducks currently sit with an 87.7% chance to land Walden, and the Tigers just a 2.2% chance, Auburn has already pulled off a crazier steal this season, so you cannot rule the Tigers out of this race.

As mentioned, the Tigers recently committed Deshawn Hall, the four-star receiver, but what makes his story applicable here is the fact that, just over a week before his commitment, Penn State stood with more than a 90% chance to land him. However, some additional recruiting efforts from Golesh and his staff clearly took place, as when the dust settled, Hall committed to the Tigers.

Helping the Tigers’ case for Walden is a decision he made about a month ago to forego a visit to Clemson and Dabo Swinney to head to the Plains instead, illustrating just how interested he is in the Tigers.

A two-way high school prospect, Walden dominated as both a wide receiver and a cornerback, and added in some reps as a kick returner for good measure. After his junior campaign, Walden managed to walk away with First-Team All-Region honors as a receiver and a cornerback, a Region Defensive Player of the Year nod and a First-Team Punt Returner award.

In total, Walden managed to accumulate 42 receptions for 912 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns from the wideout spot, totaling 1460 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns. Defensively, Walden racked up five interceptions and 17 pass breakups, so he could be of service to the Tigers in either or both sides of the football.

If the Tigers can land Walden, their already stacked 2027 class will get even stronger, potentially even to the point where it cracks the top-five classes in the country.

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