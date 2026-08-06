Alex Golesh Reveals Why SEC Officials Are Present at Auburn Fall Camp Practices

The Auburn Tigers are just two days into fall preseason camp, but there’s already a noticeable trend present during both the Wednesday and Thursday morning practices.

SEC officiating crews have attended the first two on-field practices of camp, which is typically a normal occurrence for scrimmages and 11-on-11 periods.

However, it’s typically somewhat unheard of to have crews officiating normal practices that entail drills and 7-on-7 sessions, but not with new head coach Alex Golesh.

Golesh was asked about it during a media availability following Thursday’s practice, explaining the intention is ultimately to replicate a game as best they can, even with the players not wearing pads.

“There are so limited opportunities to actually ‘play football.’ So you’re trying to make it as real as you possibly can for everybody,” Golesh said. “Offensively, how they officiate, how fast they allow you to line up and snap it. Even something as simple as guys being on the ball, off the ball.”

This is certainly refreshing for Auburn fans to hear after a penalty-riddled 2025 campaign under former head coach Hugh Freeze. According to CFBStats.com, the Tigers averaged the second-most penalties per game in the SEC last season with 7.8, with the only team that committed more being Texas at 8.3 per game. Auburn also boasted the third-most total penalty yardage per contest with 63.7.

This certainly seems correct given how many times former left tackle Xavier Chaplin moved prematurely or a big play downfield was called back because of a careless holding call.

This doesn’t just apply to the offense, though, as costly mistakes from DJ Durkin’s defense on crucial downs in crunch time also haunted Auburn several times last year.

“Defensively, guys offsides. It’s big time to get defensive holdings, defensive pass interferences — instant results of plays,” Golesh said. “We just try to make the time we have on the field, which we’re trying to get on and off as fast as we can, as close to game-like as we possibly can for everybody.”

Additionally, Golesh pointed out how the coaches also benefit from the officials, explaining how certain calls or rulings can help the staff learn how to properly coach players.

“It’s honestly a little bit of quality control for the coaches, as well,” Golesh added.

Golesh ended the question with a tongue-in-cheek remark about yelling about his relationship with the officials, saying that it’s good practice for them to get acclimated to yelling at Golesh and vice versa ahead of the season.

It may seem like a small detail on the surface, but this is undoubtedly consistent with the culture Golesh has installed since arriving on the Plains in December.

Attention to detail. Process-driven. Focusing on the small things that lead to much improved results in the long run. Holding each other and himself accountable. Taking every single opportunity and making the most of it.

That’s what Auburn has been lacking over the last five consecutive seven-loss seasons.

A penalty could be the difference in a win or a loss. A careless false start late in a game on a third-and-two could quickly push the Tigers back to third-and-seven in front a road crowd that’s already deafening. And as Golesh said, even something as simple as lining up onside could save a future first down from an opposing offense.

That’s exactly what Golesh is trying to instill into his players and coaches as this new era of Auburn football quickly approaches.