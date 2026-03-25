Top 10 DL Recruit Planning Follow-Up Visit to Auburn

The Auburn Tigers, as of late, seem always to find a way to land top recruits in a class. Whether it is Hugh Freeze landing the “Freeze Four” two years ago or Alex Golesh landing Donivan Moore, the top-ranked Alabama player in the 2027 class, the Tigers have consistently managed to put together rosters consisting of top talent.

Now, Alex Golesh and company have shifted their attention to another top-rated defensive lineman, this time in the form of Zylen Little. Little is a four-star 2028 defensive lineman who is currently rated as the seventh-best defensive lineman in the class, per On3.

Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Little during his Saturday visit to Auburn to discuss his impressions of the coaches, energy, and the Tigers as a whole.

“Everything really stands out to me about Auburn,” he said. “The coaching staff, the energy, the intensity throughout practice, I was really impressed. I can definitely see myself here… They’re definitely high on my board.”

Little went on to say that he is planning to visit on April 11, but that date is subject to change.

“The visit was great,” he said of his most recent trip to the Plains. “Great atmosphere. The coach, the staff, all of it, everybody had the energy. Even the music, like, everything they had impressed me.”

Little had the opportunity to chat with Jourdin Crawford, a former top-ranked defensive line recruit for Freeze.

“He just told me to keep going, keep grinding,” Little said. “And that I’m a dog.”

Little’s answer when asked about the first thing that came to his mind about Auburn has been unique thus far, and yet, it may be just what Auburn fans want to hear.

“Honestly, I’d say Coach Golesh,” Little said. “We had a great connection and bond when he was at USF, and that transferred to Auburn too. I just love what he’s doing, and just greatness, really.”

Little, who said he models his game after legends like Jalen Carter, Warren Sapp, Aaron Donald and Jeffrey Simmons, said that the offers have not changed his mentality for the rest of his high school career.

“I just keep a chip on my shoulder,” he said. “I know the goal still remains the same. Got to remain humble. I just know I got to keep working and kill everything that’s in front of me, no matter the offers or how high I’m ranked.”