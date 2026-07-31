Top Auburn QB Target Incredibly High on Program Ahead of Looming Commitment Date



A top-class 2028 target for the Auburn Tigers, Sam Sollie, is set to commit on Aug 8, and he is down to just five programs: Auburn, Alabama, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Florida. Several predictions have been logged in favor of Auburn’s chances to land him, but just how good are Auburn’s odds actually?

After all, Sollie, an Alabama native, is one of the more highly sought-after quarterbacks in the 2028 class, holding offers from eight different SEC programs as well as a few ACC schools to boot. It is not hard to see why: Sollie transitioned from 3A to 6A this past season, earning his first true starting job in week four of his sophomore year with Gadsden City, and has not looked back.

A three-star prospect, Sollie is a true pro-style quarterback who currently ranks as the 40th-best quarterback in the 2028 class, as well as the 20th-best player from his home state of Alabama, but, of course, he has only been a true high school starter for less than a season, and with this kind of attention, those numbers seem bound to skyrocket later in his high school career.

What does he have to say about the Tigers, though? Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Sollie earlier this week to talk all things Auburn, including his high interest on landing on the Plains.

“I love Auburn,” he said. “Just the coaching staff, I love what Golesh is going to do this year. I love the campus; I love the fanbase. I actually grew up an Auburn fan, so Auburn’s extra special to me too… I remember going to games when I was younger and thinking to myself, like ‘dang, I want to be one of those guys one day. I want to be an Auburn Tiger.’

Sollie, a lifelong Tiger fan, told me he grew up dreaming of suiting up for the Jordan-Hare crowd, but what could have solidified his chances to land at Auburn were his visits back in June.

“The first one was a really important day,” he said. “[Joel Gordon] came and saw me during the spring for a private workout. That was a big day for me, and that was more of a camp day. The 16th, I came back and ended up building relationships with the coaching staff and getting to know more about them.”

For Sollie, one conversation with the new Tiger head coach Alex Golesh, who has been getting rave reviews from several recruits, stood out.

“I really, really liked my conversation with Coach Golesh,” Sollie said. “He shot me straight and told me what I needed to work on and what I’m already good at. That’s something I look forward to, and a coach saying, you know, what I need to do better. I’m a very coachable guy, and I like to know what I can do better because, of course, nobody’s perfect.”

As for his chances to land at Auburn, Sollie tells me that Auburn is ‘100%’ trending towards the top of his board.

“They’ve definitely been recruiting me the hardest for sure,” he said. “I’m super grateful to have the opportunity to go to any of these schools, but just having the Auburn offer is extra special, you know, growing up an Auburn fan, so Auburn is definitely up there for me… Everyone that’s gone to Auburn has loved Auburn so… that’s all I’m gonna say.”

As for his approach to his recruitment as a whole, Sollie leans heavily into his faith, as recruitment can be an incredibly taxing time both physically and mentally.

“I actually go by a Bible verse,” he said. “My faith is very strong, and that’s something that’s really important to me. I got a verse; it’s John 13:7, which says that ‘You may not know now, but later you will understand. I try to stay patient and trust God’s plan. That’s what I roll with.”

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