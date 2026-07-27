Top Auburn Target QB Prospect Sets Commitment Date

The Auburn Tigers were surprisingly dominant in recruiting the 2027 class under new head coach Alex Golesh, who has wasted absolutely no time in pivoting to the 2028 class to further solidify his tenure with the Tigers.

On Monday, a top Tiger target, Sam Sollie, announced that he would be committing on August 8, and the Tigers are a top school in his race.

Sollie, a class of 2028 quarterback, is down to just Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State and Tennessee, according to Rivals’ Chad Simmons. As it stands, according to Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine, Auburn is in the lead with a 93.5% chance to land Sollie, followed by Tennessee with a 2.2% chance and Alabama with a 1.3% chance.

The race for Sollie appears to be Auburn’s to lose at this point, but a lot can happen in between now and Aug 8– just look at one of Auburn’s earlier commitments, Deshawn Hall, who was in quite a similar scenario with Penn State before a big-time Auburn recruiting push swayed him to the Plains.

Sollie, the 77th-ranked quarterback in the 2028 class and 20th-ranked 2028 prospect from Alabama, is among one of the nation’s fastest risers so far this year, and will almost certainly see a significant bump in rating once his junior season kicks off later this year.

This past season, Sollie’s sophomore season of high school at Gadsden City in Gadsden, Alabama, Sollie accounted for 1,318 passing yards and 13 touchdown passes, averaging an impressive 14.0 yards per completion.

According to QBHitList, a popular recruiting site that ranks quarterback prospects, nearly all of Sollie’s metrics are in the high nines, which, in ranking out of ten, is a great look for a quarterback who still has quite a bit of development to undergo before heading to college.

Sollie, who will not head to college until much of the Tigers’ current team has graduated, could very well be the future of the Tigers’ quarterback position, especially since both Byrum Brown and Tristian Ti’a, the Tigers’ current QB1 and QB2, will be gone by the time Sollie makes his way to the Plains. Joining him in the Tiger QB room then will be 2027 commit Gary Chatmon, Jr., and the two will likely duke it out down the road to see who will, in fact, be the future of the Tigers.

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