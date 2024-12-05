USC Transfer Portal QB Miller Moss Fits Auburn Tigers Like a Glove
When Miller Moss left USC via the transfer portal, teams lined up to lure the graduate transfer to their campus. For Auburn, after a disappointing 2024 plagued with inconsistent quarterback play, they need someone that can step in right away.
Auburn signed a top-10 recruiting class yesterday including prized-freshman quarterback Deuce Knight, but Knight should get some time to adjust to the college game. The other options on the Tigers’ roster are unproven as well.
Granted, too many moving parts around the portal and recruiting trail make prognostications fluid.
However, Moss and Auburn seem like a hand-in-glove proposition that will accelerate the rebuild and transform the team into full-playoff-hunt mode. With 12 more games in his college career, Moss can help turn the corner immediately with his arrival on The Plains.
And if Hugh Freeze wants to see the fruits of his recruiting labor, he needs an immediate upgrade at quarterback for 2025, not a developmental prospect.
Toolset
Not the biggest quarterback at 6 foot 1 inch, Moss overcomes any perception of size limitations with his approach. First, he brings a computer-speed progression to the field. Miller scans quickly, checking linebacker depth and route development.
Now, don't take quick decision-making for rushing through. Instead, the grad student sees what the play is, how it will develop and how it could go right. Additionally, the ability to get the ball from snap to throw with as little wasted motion will win over teammates.
Timing and accuracy mean more to him than anything else in his thought pattern. At all three levels, you see accuracy and ball placement that easily lends itself to ball placement. This helps when operating any offense. Short passes transform into longer gains.
Incentive
If Moss steps onto the Plains, with that wide receiver room, the Auburn Tigers evolve from also-ran to legitimate threat. Yes, a quarterback with an elite receiver room will elevate the offense. Imagine Moss coolly spreading the ball around Cam Coleman, Perry Thompson and Malcolm Simmons.
In all honesty, most teams cannot roll out three top-tier cornerbacks to cover them. Plus, at the end of the day, these receivers will show up on Moss's draft film. As a result, big plays remain just a signature away. In completing 65.9 of his passes, you will see receivers leaving defenders behind.
As for Miller, Auburn can open the NIL wallet to ensure his compensation. Also, quarterbacking in the SEC goes further. The competition remains unmatched.
Overview
Granted, many think the Tigers should select to travel down the super freshman path when evaluating a quarterback. Now, long term, that could and probably will pay off. However, what guarantees exist that their trio of standout receivers stays at least three years, or that Freeze gets a year-three development year. Freeze is firmly in win-now mode in 2025.
Why sacrifice a year to allow a younger passer to gain experience. Bluntly put, the program does not have an extended amount of time with these talented players.
The notion of four years at one school went the way of the dinosaur, as it pertains to the top players in college. Miller Moss can start a new era at Auburn, where the school returns to winning.
Moss doesn't need to be on the Plains for a long time to make his mark… ask Cam Newton and Rudi Johnson.