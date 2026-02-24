What a Recently Offered Tight End Recruit Likes About Auburn

Tight end play has haunted the Auburn Tigers ever since the departure of the late great Philip Lutzenkirchen back in 2012, but Alex Golesh is clearly looking to change that, as his staff recently offered 2028 tight end J.C. Wessel.

Wessel, a 6-foot-6, 225-pound pass catcher, would be a welcome sight for Tiger fans if he decided to come to Auburn, as the team has not had a consistent tight end option for some time now. The Tigers, led by tight end coach Larry Scott, offered Wessel on Sunday.

Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Wessel after he received his offer, where Wessel chatted about Auburn and his recruitment.

What happens next for the Auburn Tigers? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Auburn Tigers news delivered to your inbox daily!

“Auburn is a beautiful school with a great campus,” Wessel said. “I am planning on visiting campus sometime… I haven’t really spoken to anyone at Auburn other than Coach Scott, but I am excited for the recruiting process.

“When I think of Auburn,” he continued, “I think loud crowds in both football and basketball, and overall compassion for sports with everyone.”

Wessel, who hails from Frederica Academy in Saint Simons, Ga., recorded 480 yards and seven touchdowns in his sophomore season, and he assured me there is much more to come.

“I will never be satisfied with anything,” he said. “I will stay focused on what’s the most important thing, playing football and doing good in school and sports.”

Wessel, who compares himself to NFL tight end George Kittle and Georgia freshman tight end Elyiss Williams, has received offers from schools like Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, Florida State and now Auburn. As he navigates through this period of his life, with schools calling left and right, he told me he stands firm in one thing: his faith.

“On my board, it’s all up to God and where he plans to put me,” he said. “God has provided me these blessings, and He has a plan for everyone, so where He puts me, I will be happy.”

Wessel would be a great acquisition for the Tigers, whose 2028 class is currently empty. The Tigers have signed a 2027 tight end in the form of Trae Proctor, so the future of the position is safe, but Wessel could provide a 1-2 tight end punch with Proctor for the Tigers of the future.

More From Auburn Tigers on SI