Chelsea, Man Utd Set for Alejandro Garnacho ‘Compromise’, Agreement Near
Chelsea are now considered “close to an agreement” for the permanent transfer of Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.
Garnacho has not played for United since last season’s Europa League final in May, after which a frustrated outburst over his substitute role appeared to mark the start of this long-running saga. He, along with other members of the so-called “bomb squad,” didn’t participate in pre-season and has been left out of all three matchday squads in the early weeks of 2025–26.
Chelsea initially showed interest in Garnacho in January, but that has resurfaced this summer, following other links to Napoli and the Saudi Pro League.
With the transfer deadline looming, The Guardian writes that talks between Chelsea and Manchester United look set to reach a “compromise” over the asking price. Garnacho had been valued at £50 million ($67.5 million), but a deal could now happen for £35–40 million.
As a wide forward, the Argentina international is viewed as a greater priority for the Blues than No. 10 target Xavi Simons, who is also now wanted by Tottenham Hotspur following long-term injury to James Maddison and the failure to sign Eberechi Eze.
And while The Guardian report adds that Chelsea are “confident” a Garnacho deal can be concluded without first offloading out of favour duo Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku, The Times notes that AC Milan are expected to “step up talks” to sign the latter.
Nkunku has mainly been linked with a return to the Bundesliga this summer—Bayern Munich and former club RB Leipzig—but Chelsea are thought to have rebuffed loan interest in pursuit of selling the Frenchman permanently. Moving on players before the window closes next Monday would certainly help the club’s finances, although there is debate as to exactly how critical sales are.
Jackson’s agent recently teased that a decision on the striker’s future is pretty imminent.