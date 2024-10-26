Top Auburn Tigers Recruit Kaiden Prothro Puts on Show
One of the nation’s top 2026 football recruits and offensive weapons went off on Friday night. The question is, did this young man prove he’s more of a wide receiver than many originally believed?
Kaiden Prothro has already been a top Auburn Tigers target and the recruiting services have taken notice too. Prothro has been ranked as a consensus 4-star recruit and top 100 overall prospect by Rivals at #33, ESPN at #13, 247 Sports at #79, and On3 at #62. ESPN goes as far as to name him the top junior tight end in the nation.
Among Prothro’s additional offers would be Florida, Florida State, Miami, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan, and USC among others.
At 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds, the proverbial thought prior to the contest was Prothro being a long-term flex tight with wide receiver skills. After seeing him live, it should have been the other way around.
He did not disappoint by catching three touchdown passes from three receptions. The numbers are impressive, but more importantly, it’s how Prothro earned his statistics. during Bowdon (Ga.) High School’s dominant 58-7 win over Greenville (Ga.) High School.
Prothro’s ability to explode off the line of scrimmage and eat up the distance between himself and the defensive back was impressive. After placing the cornerback or safety in a position where he needed to flip his hips and run or get physical, Prothro’s athleticism and route running skills took over.
He proved his lateral quickness was not just on the tight end level either. He displayed smooth cuts that are what one would have expected from a wide receiver. Further, Prothro’s stutter steps and head fakes left every defensive back he faced looking at the back of his jersey.
The first touchdown reception came from a post-corner route. Prothro’s jab step toward the post caught the safety leaning to the inside. After that, Prothro quickly turned and headed for the corner. He made it look easy as he hauled in the over-the-shoulder touchdown reception that was a great throw.
His second and third touchdowns were the same route but unfolded differently. The first was a deep post route. During that play, Prothro took a hard step like he was heading toward the pylon and hit top speed out of his break to haul in another excellent pass for a score. The third touchdown showed two additional attributes not needed for the first two scores.
Prothro’s second post-touchdown came with him coming back to the football just past the goal line. The throw was late and a bit underthrown. Being tall and possessing long arms helped, but it was Prothro’s timing, determination, and hand-eye coordination that allowed him to pull the football away from the Greenville defensive back who also had his hand on the football.
They briefly fought for the football before going to the ground and Prothro came away with his third score. He was not just a fluid athlete in space either.
Prothro showcased the willingness to be physical as an inline blocker. Bowdon’s downhill running game flourished and Prothro was a part of the effort to set the edge and move Greenville defenders off the line of scrimmage.
He’s not nearly as adept as a pure blocker as a receiver, but Prothro’s willingness to block was evident. In time, it’s plausible he will become a true flex tight end with added weight and strength being applied.
Watching Prothro handle his craft represented why he’s one of the nation’s top 2026 football recruits. It’s just that he might be better suited to play receiver, as opposed to flex tight end, than originally believed. The Tigers, who currently have the No. 5 recruiting class for 2026, and numerous other Power 4 programs would be thrilled to have signed Prothro once his recruitment has concluded.