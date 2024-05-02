Transfer Defensive Back Sets Official Visit Dates To Auburn
The Auburn Tigers will host a tlented transfer defensive back on an official visit next week.
San Jose State defensive back Jay'Vion Cole posted on social media that he will be in Auburn May 7 through 9 for an official visit.
Last season, Cole was San Jose State's highest rated defender according to PFF. He played the majority of his snaps at outside corner. Of his 876 total snaps last year, 627 were at outside corner, just six were in the slot, and he lined up in the box on 61 snaps.
He also helped on special teams. He was involved in kick and punt returns, as well as kick off coverage and field goal block snaps.
Cole, the 5-foot-10, 175 pound transfer has played two years of college football. His freshman year, he played for Cal Poly. He played in 11 games and recorded 20 tackles. He also led Cal Poly with four picks.
In 2023 at San Jose State, he had 10 pass breakups and three interceptions. He also recorded three tackles for a loss and a sack. His 10 pass breakups were second in the Mountain West Conference last season.
Cole's two remaining years of eligibility are a key factor in why he would fit at Auburn. The Tigers need more juniors on the roster to help stagger the depth at multiple positions, cornerback being one of them.
Cole entered the portal on April 25th. He's received offers from schools like Michigan State, Cincinnati, Miami (OH), and Houston. Auburn was the first school for him to tweet out that he was taking an official visit to.