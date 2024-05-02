Auburn Coach Visits Elite EDGE Recruit
There's a reason Auburn football recruiting has been trending up since Hugh Freeze arrived.
The Auburn coaching staff loves to recruit and they see the value and importance of it as they look to rebuild the Auburn football program. The coaching staff has been on the road and looking to build relationships with players and coaches throughout the state.
Mae Jemison High School Football's account on X posted a photo of Auburn's EDGE coach Josh Aldridge visiting the school. Mae Jemison is the home of elite EDGE target Hezekiah Harris.
Auburn has received predictions over the past few weeks to land the services of the 2026 star pass rusher and EDGE defender.
Harris is listed at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds and could get bigger before his high school career wraps up. It seems like Auburn holds the lead for Harris. According to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, Auburn has a 92.3% chance of landing Harris. They give Alabama a 5.1% chance and Mississippi State a 2.1% shot at landing the talented EDGE defender.
Auburn's 2026 class has already started to form. Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers have two players committed in the class. Kail Ellis and Denairius Gray.
Here's a brief bio on Ellis from Auburn Daily's Brian Smith: "Ellis plays center with the quickness and physical nature that will translate to the SEC. Powerfully built in the upper body, his explosiveness often overwhelms a defensive lineman before the opponent counters."
Here's a brief bio on Gray from Smith: "Gray plays for one of the nation's most prominent prep programs. To that point, despite playing with 2024 Miami wide receiver signee Joshisa Trader and 2024 Ohio State wide receiver signee Jeremiah Smith, Gray's two-year statistics include 81 receptions, 1,124 yards, and 25 touchdowns (Max Preps). There are several reasons he's putting up big numbers."