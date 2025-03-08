Trio of Auburn Tigers Running Backs Looking to Replace NFL-Bound Jarquez Hunter
When Jarquez Hunter left the Plains with a bachelor's degree from Auburn's College of Forestry, Wildlife and Environment, an era ended. After four seasons, one of the most prolific backs and underrated players in school history, heads to the NFL Draft.
Meanwhile, Auburn looks for his replacement. With so much focus on Jackson Arnold and the quarterback position, there’s not nearly as much chatter about who steps into the starting spot for Hunter.
Yet, this season remains the most important in Freeze's career and will dictate the path of the football program for the next several years.
Filling the Hunter Void at Auburn
While he lacks the star power of Bo Jackson or panache of Cadillac Williams, Jarquez Hunter made the most of his stay at the school. First, from a rushing standpoint, only Jackson, Williams, and James Brooks gained more than Hunter's 3,371 yards.
On top of that, his yards from scrimmage ranks third with 3,929. Also, only James Joseph caught more passes (69) as a running back than Hunter's 68. He embodied the toughness the fanbase grew to expect from their running backs. Now, the chase is on to replace that production.
Durell Robinson
Of all of the transfer portal signings, Robinson flies completely under the radar. The former Charlotte/UConn back presents game film explosion that isn't a matter of subjectivity. With three years of eligibility, Robinson will need to unseat the other back that can boast at least two seasons within the construct of the offense.
However, the quick-cutting back can not only make opponents miss, but pull away on long runs. Teams will not stack the box due to the abundance of receiver talent on the outside. If he can show out during spring practices and A-Day, he could factor into the process.
Damari Alston and Jeremiah Cobb
For the last two seasons, this duo sat lower on the depth chart. Are either one of these players capable of operating as the number one back? Of the two, Cobb seems to be more explosive as his kick return exploits attests.
What falls in Alston's favor is a more decisive running style and confidence in what he sees. With little to no hesitation, he gets downhill quickly. When Alston does make a cut, it's slight and not overly demonstrative, which keeps his feet and balance.
Overview
Jarquez Hunter's loss will be felt at times this season. However, Hunter was underused at Auburn, so his loss won’t be felt as readily as if he was used properly last season. The running back depth chart provides options and will work to their benefit. At best, one of the three backs will stand up, step forward and take hold of the starting job.
At worst, Hugh Freeze can deploy the trio as a running back by committee. That keeps the backs fresh and will fatigue a defense late, especially if the passing offense does what many expect it to do.