Where Auburn's Top-Five Transfers Landed Through the Transfer Portal

The Auburn Tigers suffered some of the most attrition in the transfer portal this offseason, losing a total of 37 players. Some of those losses were large, too, including players who were ranked top five nationally. Here is a look at where those big losses ended up, as well as who the Tigers have to help make up for their departures.

Cam Coleman, Wide Receiver, Texas

Coleman was not just a top-rated transfer for Auburn, but one of the highest-rated in the country. The rising junior was ranked the No. 1 receiver and No. 6 overall player in the portal via 247Sports. After a battle between Texas, Texas A&M, and Alabama, Coleman chose to head to Austin to join Arch Manning and the Longhorns.

Coleman is part of a Texas portal class that ranked No. 3 in the nation, behind only LSU and Ole Miss. In two seasons at Auburn, he caught 93 passes for 1306 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was the leading receiver for the Tigers in 2025 and tied for the team lead in touchdowns in 2024 as a freshman.

Though replacing the pure talent of Coleman is nearly impossible, Auburn’s new staff has done a solid job of using the Moneyball strategy and recreating him in the aggregate. USF transfers Keshaun Singleton and Jeremiah Koger each project to be high-value receiving options for Auburn in 2026, and former 4-Star recruit Bryce Cain should see more playing time this season as well.

Deuce Knight, Quarterback, Ole Miss

Knight, a former 5-Star via On3’s Rivals out of high school, left the Tigers to join Ole Miss. With star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss’ eligibility waiver being denied, Auburn might be facing Knight as the starter when the Tigers travel to Oxford on Halloween night this season.

Knight was ranked as the No. 22 overall player and No. 8 QB in the portal via 247Sports. So, Auburn decided to bring in an even higher-rated player to play the position in USF transfer quarterback Byrum Brown, the nation’s total yardage leader in 2025. Auburn’s new signal caller is ranked the No. 14 overall player and No. 5 quarterback by Rivals.

Though the upside with Knight, who will be a redshirt freshman, is tremendous, Brown offers Auburn an experienced leader at the position who will be playing in a familiar system with head coach Alex Golesh and offensive coordinator Joel Gordon, who were both with Brown at USF.

Eric Singleton Jr., Wide Receiver, Florida

Singleton was one of Auburn’s highly-touted portal additions the previous offseason and was projected to be the leader of the Tigers’ receiving room in 2025. However, his potential was never fully realized, in large part due to an awful Auburn passing attack that seemed completely unable to utilize his skill as a field stretcher.

Singleton initially declared for the NFL draft before announcing he would be entering the portal to join the Florida Gators, who had hired Singleton’s Georgia Tech offensive coordinator, Buster Faulkner, to fill the same role in Gainesville. He is ranked the No. 32 overall player and No. 9 receiver in the portal by 247Sports.

Unlike Coleman, Auburn does have a receiver in-house that has the potential to grow into the same mold as Singleton. Bryce Cain has an extremely similar frame to Singleton, as both are 5-foot-10. Singleton is a bit heavier (180 pounds vs 165), but Cain should put on more weight entering a season where he is expected to play a bigger role.

Both players have outstanding short-area quickness and agility, and Cain would be a perfect field-stretching threat from the slot in Golesh’s wide choice offense. The Auburn faithful will have the chance to compare the two wideouts on Sept. 19 when the Gators come to Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Amaris Williams, Edge, Georgia

Williams continues the trend of former Tigers joining SEC rivals, as the former 5-Star announced he would be transferring to the Georgia Bulldogs to cross sidelines in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. He was ranked the No. 36 overall player and No. 4 edge rusher in the portal via 247Sports.

Williams saw significant playing time in each of his two seasons on The Plains, but became a key contributor in 2025. The edge rusher tied for fourth on the team with 2 sacks, but the box score numbers don’t tell the full story. Williams was extremely disruptive and looked poised to lead the Tigers off the edge in 2026.

Instead, that role will be filled by Ole Miss transfer De’Shawn Womack. Womack was ranked the No. 78 overall player and No. 9 edge rusher in the portal via Rivals, and transferred to the Tigers to help inject some life into the Auburn pass rush.

Womack also had two sacks in 2025, but was a very effective player for the Rebels. While Princewill Umanmielen was the star on the Rebels’ defensive line, Womack was a reliable partner in crime and a highly effective run defender who should be able to anchor the edge for Auburn in 2026.

Auburn will also see Williams again in 2026, as the Tigers travel to Athens for the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry on Oct. 17.

Jay Crawford, Cornerback, Ole Miss

Crawford was an extremely tough player to lose in the portal, and will be the most difficult to replace of Auburn’s highly rated departures. Much like the Tigers’ other high-profile losses, Crawford left to join another SEC school, joining Knight at Ole Miss.

Crawford, the No. 4 corner in the portal, also becomes the second former Auburn corner to leave The Plains for Oxford in recent years, joining Antonio Kite. The two will more than likely be the starting duo for the Rebels when Auburn comes to town on Halloween in the fall.

The replacements for Crawford are solid, but Auburn frankly doesn’t have anyone as talented in coverage as the departing rising junior. The Tigers’ best portal acquisition at the position is UCLA’s Andre Jordan Jr, who was ranked the No. 32 corner in the portal by 247Sports.

The Tigers also brought in Florida State’s Shamar Arnoux and USF’s Gavin Jenkins. Auburn’s best returning players at the position are Rayshawn Pleasant and Blake Woodby, each of whom saw significant time in 2025. Both players are solid, and Woodby will be just a sophomore. However, Auburn will need them each to develop well in the coming offseason.

