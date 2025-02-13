Why Auburn Remained No. 1 Ahead of Historic Clash with No. 2 Alabama
The Auburn Tigers remain number one in the Associated Press Top 25 this week, despite the University of Florida soundly defeating the Tigers by nine on the Plains last week.
No. 2 Duke also lost and the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide may have expected to move up to the top spot. However, they had to settle for being No. 1 in the Coach’s Poll, setting up a first-ever No. 1 vs. No. 1 matchup in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.
Jerry Palm of CBS Sports explained the reasoning of keeping the Tigers in the top spot despite the loss to the No. 3 Gators. It’s the body of work, not recency bias that kept the team with the nation’s best record (21-2) and quality wins in the top spot.
"Auburn's loss was the most surprising because it came at home,” wrote Palm. “Florida handed the Tigers their second loss of the season 90-81. The Tigers will remain the overall No. 1 seed for now. Their resume is overflowing with 12 Quad 1 wins. Tennessee is the next closest with eight Quad 1 victories. The Tigers may be able to take another loss and still hold on to the top spot."
What to Know
On Saturday Auburn lost its first game since December 4th, a six-point-loss to Duke in Durham. Despite the loss, Auburn has remained above Duke throughout the season. Those Quad 1 wins elevate Auburn past doubt. That is to say, that winning a dozen games against top teams in the RPI matters.
Credit the schedule for not only challenging the team, but stacking those wins do everything to bolster a resume. Non-conference wins against No. 6 Houston, North Carolina, No. 7 Purdue, and No. 10 Iowa State easily gives the Tigers the top SRS spot. The SRS, designed by Basketball Reference, gives weight to strength of schedule and point differential.
Unlike football, where too many thumbs can touch the scale, stats and facts reign supreme. Alabama's loss to an unranked Oregon team kept them second. Lastly, the statement about Auburn absorbing another loss and still sitting at one makes sense. Auburn’s upcoming schedule is loaded with more heavyweights including No. 2 Alabama (twice), No. 19 Ole Miss, No. 15 Kentucky, No. 8 Texas A&M as well as the SEC Tournament.
And of course, that’s assuming no one else loses.
Bottom Line
The Auburn men's basketball team stands alone, for now. With a matchup against their rival in Alabama on Saturday, the game takes a deeper meaning. For years, these two schools battled for state supremacy in football. Now on the court not only will the best team in the state win the game, but it could be a preview of a pair of championship games on the horizon.