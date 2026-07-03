All-Big 12 SS Travis Sanders Transfers to Tennessee: What Has Gone Right for Baylor Baseball?

When star infielder Travis Sanders hit the transfer portal, most thought he was just keeping his options open, as Sanders had a good enough season to possibly enter the MLB Draft. However, recently, Sanders opted to stick with the collegiate game.

Sanders opted to head East to SEC country and commit to the Tennessee Volunteers. Tennessee went 38-22 this past season, making it back to the NCAA Tournament, but losing both of its games. The Vols are hoping the addition of Sanders will give them more firepower to make a deeper run next season.

Tennessee has landed two top-10 college baseball transfers today



Travis Sanders: .369, 9 HR, 44 RBIs

Andrew Duncan: .367, 6 HR, 36 RBIs pic.twitter.com/GXAUAJB6lr — Rocky Top Now (@rockytopnow) June 26, 2026

And it should. Sanders was one of Baylor's best players this past season, along with slugger Tyce Armstrong — who is up for an ESPY. Sanders was named a second-team All-Big 12 player this past year.

Sanders led Baylor with a .369 batting average, .458 on-base percentage, 82 hits, 15 doubles, 35 walks, and 24 stolen bases. He was also third on the Bears, hitting nine home runs, along with 44 RBIs.

After moving to shortstop as his primary position, Sanders did issue six errors on the defensive end, but no position player on Baylor's defense has made less than eight errors in a season since 2003 — another first for Sanders.

So.. What has gone right?

Losing Armstrong and Sanders isn't easy, and a big void to fill, but Baylor has added a few arms to its pitching staff.

Tate DeRias - Miami (FL)

Brayden Gilley - Winthrop

Keller Eberly - Texas State

Davis Webb - Bradley

DeRias played two seasons at Miami, but would end up moving to the bullpen by the end of his sophomore year. As a freshman, DeRias was reliable, going 2-3 with a 5.77 ERA over 18 appearances. However, in his second season, appearing in 11 games, DeRias' ERA rose to 12.15. The New Jersey native hopes that a change of scenary well help.

Heading to Waco! #sicem 🐻



Let’s get to work! Excited for this next chapter! pic.twitter.com/NF5G1XgNUd — Howard Tate DeRias (@TateDerias) June 28, 2026

Brayden Gilley was the big addition. A first-team All-Big South, Gilley was Winthrop's ace. Pitching in 80.1 innings, Gilley recorded a 5.27 ERA, but had just over a three ERA in conference play. He would go 7-6 this past season, and Gilley has two years of eligibility left, with the 5-for-5 coming into play.

Ebery suffered a Tommy John injury in 2025 and did not pitch. But this past season, he had a 5.73 ERA in 12 appearances for the 'Cats. Webb, the latest transfer addition, is a hard-throwing lefty, who recorded a 6.66 ERA in 16 games for Bradley.