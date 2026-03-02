Baylor Baseball Starts Strong, Bends, and Breaks at Bruce Bolt Classic

Baylor goes 1-2 in their second tournament of the year, hosted at Daikin Ballpark in Houston. The Bears played some of their strongest baseball over the weekend but only have one win to show for it.

Starts Strong

#11 Ole Miss, W (6-5)

The Bears pull off their best win of the season and tarnish Ole Miss' undefeated record with a 10th-inning RBI from who else but Tyce Armstrong, dropping the Rebels 14 spots in the NCAA rankings.

However, it was outfielder Hunter Snow who stole the show against the Rebels. The redshirt freshman now brags the biggest hit of the year for Baylor after driving an opposite-field 3-run bomb to give the Bears the 4-3 lead.

The 6-5 win was a team effort; eight different Bears logged hits, and the pitching staff dogged through 10 innings against a powerful offense.

Bends

#3 Texas, L (2-5)

The Baylor bullpen looked sharp, but errors and stranded baserunners led to a hard-fought loss against the Longhorns.

In the bottom of the 1st inning, the Bears allowed two hits and committed two errors, giving up three runs to the Longhorns.

It was encouraging to see the Bears hang with one of the top ball clubs in the country, but it's easy to wonder how this one could have gone if there weren't four fielding errors. Unfortunately, the Bears beat themselves.

When asked about the game, Head Coach Mitch Thompson said

"We're competitive. There's things that we've really got to get better at, no doubt, but we're learning. We're in every game; if we get one more guy on [in the ninth], then we bring the tying run to the plate. The guys are fighting, but it hasn't been easy—those guys don't give you much room to breathe."

Breaks

#23 UTSA, L (6-11)

For the first time this season, a Baylor starting pitcher gets absolutely shelled. Cade Hansen gave up seven earned runs in 3.1 innings of work against the Roadrunners.

The Bears were down by as much as nine runs in the 6th inning before some window dressing made it a five-run loss.

It was a gut-punch loss in a game that could have been a win to cap off a great weekend. UTSA was running hot after knocking off #9 Coastal Carolina; Baylor was their next victim.

It was a disappointing end to the week for Baylor, after beating the SFA Lumberjacks on Tuesday and starting the weekend off with a W against ranked Ole Miss. But the team plays an exciting brand of baseball, and fans should expect a fun 2026 season.