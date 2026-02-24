Two Baylor Pass Catchers Named Most Underrated in 2026 Draft Class

Baylor football had a down year in 2025, finishing near the bottom of the Big 12 conference. That nightmare of a season is behind them, but some players on that roster are looking ahead to 2026 and becoming professionals.

As can be expected with a poor season, Baylor is not likely to have a player picked in the first round. That has become a recurring theme, as Baylor has not had a first round pick since Corey Coleman heard his name called in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

That does not mean there are not good NFL prospects on Baylor’s roster, and some people are starting to take notice.

NFL Draft on SI conducted an exercise where they named some of the underrated prospects in this draft class, and two Bears made the list.

A Familiar Name

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Michael Trigg is the name of the Baylor player most often on the tip of the tongue of those who analyze the NFL Draft. The former Baylor tight end is looking to make his way into the pros, and could have some positional versatility if a team views him as an h-back in addition to his abilities as a tight end.

Trigg was listed as an underrated player in this class by this list.

“Baylor tight end Michael Trigg should create immediate mismatch opportunities against NFL safeties and linebackers,” NFL Draft on SI’s Justin Melo said.

“He's an athletic pass catcher who runs detailed routes. After previously playing at USC and Ole Miss, Trigg reached his potential at Baylor, producing 50 receptions for 694 yards and six touchdowns this past season, his second with the Bears.”

If Trigg can land in the right situation, he could be someone that makes an impact as a rookie.

Skill Talent?

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Baylor’s skill position group was well represented in this list, as wide receiver Josh Cameron made the list as well, coming in at 24th overall.

“Baylor's Josh Cameron was among the more consistent wide receivers at this year's Senior Bowl,” Melo said.

“He's been uber-productive for the Bears over the previous two seasons, totaling 121 receptions for 1,626 yards and 19 touchdowns. Cameron high-points the football with consistent results and he's difficult to tackle in space.”



Cameron could hear his name called late on the second day of the draft, or early on day three. If he can contribute as a punt returner, that will only help his cause at the next level.

No QB?

Sawyer Robertson was productive at Baylor, but it looks like he is destined to be picked on the third day of the draft. He was not listed as an underrated prospect on this list.

On the NFL’s consensus big board, Robertson is ranked 153rd, which has him as a draftable prospect.

That puts him squarely in range to be picked in the fifth round. He could have a chance to compete for a spot on a team as a backup quarterback, and potentially develop into more if he finds the right situation.