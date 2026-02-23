Baylor Baseball Crashes Back Down to Earth in the Round Rock Classic

BU Baseball had a roaring start to the season, winning four straight while averaging over 10 runs per game, and was looking forward to some stout competition in the 2026 Round Rock Classic. However, the ball club leaves Dell Diamond without a win.

#11 Oregon St.

L (1-3)

All things considered, this was an encouraging outing from the Baylor pitching staff, and the offense showed some resilience after future MLB arm Dax Whitney punched out 17 through 7 innings pitched.

However, three hits is never going to get it done. Yes, Whitney is clearly on another level; the 6'5" ace put up a stat line that likely won't be matched in NCAA Baseball for a while.

But Baylor was not able to take advantage when put on base for free (walked, HBP, catcher's interference), and the Bears left seven stranded.

Purdue

L (5-6)

This one stung. Baylor jumped out to a 5-0 lead with the help of senior Ethan Calder going a scoreless 5.0 IP.

But the bat of Purdue fifth-year CJ Richmond helps the Boilermakers battle back to 5-5 in the 7th as the Baylor offense goes quiet, logging one hit in the final three innings before giving up the walk-off single up the middle.

This one was penciled in as a win for the Bears going into the 6th inning. But the rather untested bullpen and leaving the bases juiced in the 8th cost Baylor the win on Saturday.

Southern Miss

L (1-5)

Baylor Baseball was faced with another tall task against a very strong program in the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, and they wasted no time jumping out to a 2-0 lead over the Bears in the second.

Yet again, the Bears had no shortage of baserunners, drawing nine walks along with left fielder Hunter Snow wearing three pitches. But they could not bring them home, stranding 13 baserunners while only getting three hits.

Going 0-3 at a tournament that is hosted just 90 minutes away from campus is not a good look for the Bears. There is a ton of baseball left to play, and Baylor definitely has some work to do.

The Bears have more challenging games to come, as 7-2 Steven F. Austin will travel to Waco on Tuesday. Then it will be off to Daiken Ballpark in Houston for another tournament on the weekend, where there will be another tough slate of opponents.