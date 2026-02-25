Baylor Baseball Holds off SFA Before Another Demanding Weekend

The Baylor Bears are coming off of another win on the diamond, but the Bears will have a tough stretch ahead of them. We recap the SFA win and look ahead for Baylor baseball.

The Bears can bang!

Tyce Armstrong proves his slugging ability again as he goes 3-4 with a bomb and a pair of doubles, leading the Bears to a bounce-back 9-8 win over the visiting Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-3) after a tough weekend in Round Rock

Leadoff hitter Brady Janusek also had a big night, jump-starting the Baylor offense with a second-pitch home run followed by another bomb by redshirt freshman Hunter Snow later in the inning.

Shortstop Travis Sanders also kept his stellar season rolling, going 2-4 with an RBI double off the top of the wall.

Inning-killing defense

The Bears' defense rolled three double plays in the win yesterday, including a huge one in the top of the 8th with runners on the corners. It cannot be overstated how crucial this is when the pitching staff is struggling to get easy outs.

The BU infield was a well-oiled machine and should get a lot of credit for the outcome; if a couple of those double play balls get jumbled, or if the transitions are slow, the Lumberjacks easily score a couple more runs.

This squad's got a knack for clutch double plays 🔄



Mid 8 | Baylor 8, SFA 8

The defense earned some trust from the pitchers, who need all the help they can get.

On the topic of pitching...

No question about it, the bullpen is a point of weakness for BU Baseball. The back half of the Bears' bullpen has been used for 18.0 innings and has given up 21 runs.

The starters have been great. They still need time to stretch their arms out before they can go 6+ innings; this has been leaving 5-6 innings of work in the hands of the bullpen, and outside of a handful of guys, they have fallen short.

Let's hope the staff can tune up the arms before another testing weekend in Houston.

Up next: 2026 Bruce Bolt Classic

On Friday, the Bears will head down to Daikin Ballpark in Houston to try their hand against three ranked teams: #11 Ole Miss, #3 Texas, and #23 UTSA.

Ole Miss Baseball has been on a tear, starting out 9-0 and outscoring opponents 87-29. This weekend will be the Rebels' first set of road games as they look to further prove themselves.

The Texas Longhorns are chock full of 2027 MLB Draft prospects according to Perfect Game, two of whom are in the top 5: switch-hitter Adrian Rodriguez and LHP Dylan Volantis are listed at 4 and 5, respectively.

UTSA has also had a solid start to the season, winning 7 straight. However, the Texas State Bobcats handed the Roadrunners their first loss on Tuesday. The Bears run-ruled the Bobcats last week and have an opportunity to knock off a solid team in UTSA.

Weaknesses are highlighted against stout competition. This should be another telling weekend for the Baylor Bears, who are still looking for a ranked opponent win.