Baylor Slugger Tyce Armstrong Earns National Award After Three Grand Slam Game

It was an incredible opening game for Tyce Armstrong and the Baylor Bears. En route to a 15-2 win in seven innings, the UT Arlington transfer hit three grand slams in his first game wearing the green and gold.

Following his first three games for Baylor, Armstrong was named the National Player of the Week by the Perfect Game USA.

During Baylor's 3-0 series win over New Mexico State, Armstrong batted .300, hit three home runs — all three being grand slams — and knocked in 14 RBIs. He was hit by three pitches and struck out three times,

Evident with being named the National Player of the Week, he was also awarded the Big 12's Newcomer of the Week. During his time with UT Arlington, Armstrong was the 2025 All-WAC second-team. In three seasons with UT Arlington, Armstrong hit .297 with 17 home runs. He hit 12 home runs last season as the DH.

Just how rare is a three grand slam game?

One grand slam is a feat of itself, two is rare, and three? That's as rare as it comes. As mentioned above, it's only ever happened in college baseball one other time.

Armstrong joined Louisville's Jim LaFountain as the only players in NCAA history to do so, as LaFountain hit four home runs, including two grand slams in the same inning, and drove in 14 runs against Western Kentucky on March 24, 1976.

BAYLOR FIRST BASEMAN TYCE ARMSTRONG HITS THREE GRAND SLAMS TO START THE SEASON 🤯



He’s only the second player since 1957 to hit three grand slams in a D-I game. pic.twitter.com/cFQ1qGRBrn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 14, 2026

While it's happened during NCAA play, it's NEVER happened in Major League Baseball. In fact, only one team has ever hit three grand slams in one game. That was the New York Yankees back in 2011 when they did so against the Oakland Athletics.

What's next for Armstrong and Baylor

After an exciting 3-0 start to the season, Baylor will now host Texas State starting on Tuesday. It's just a one game series with Texas State, and then things get a little more difficult.

On Friday, Baylor will compete in the Round Rock Classic and will face teams like No. 14 Oregon State, Purdue, and No. 22 Southern Miss.

