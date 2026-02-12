With the Seahawks winning the Super Bowl this past weekend, we have now reached the offseason. And we move onwards to the NFL draft and the NFL combine. Despite a disappointing season for the Bears, they still managed to have multiple players invited.

Most players are lower stock projected, but the combine is an opportunity for players who come from smaller schools or maybe didn't get the most attention because of the team they played for to show scouts the impact they could have on an NFL roster.

1. Sawyer Robertson

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Sawyer Robertson (12) of Baylor throws the ball during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Ok, this one was probably the most obvious. The 6'4 senior QB crushed the year stat-wise, being 7th in passing yards, 5th in touchdowns, and only threw 12 picks with a 70.1 QBR. Sawyer has a strong arm and a quick release, which is one of his most praised attributes by scouts and coaches.



He's a gritty, tough leader who plays best in tough situations. Although the record doesn't look the best on him, Baylor was 10th in the NCAA last year in total yards per game and had no trouble moving the ball through the air.



Sawyer is currently ranked 9th among quarterbacks for the draft. He's not guaranteed to be drafted, but Sawyer checks most boxes when looking for a QB to at least put into a decent system and see what he can do. The league changes all the time, teams are always in the running for a new QB, so Robertson always has a chance.

2. Josh Cameron

Nov 15, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) makes a touchdown catch against Utah Utes cornerback Blake Cotton (16) during the first half at McLane Stadium. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The two-time first-team All Big-12 Wideout was not a surprise to get invited to the combine. Cameron had back-to-back 700-yard seasons with 10 touchdowns his junior year and 9 this past year. Josh was a former 0-star recruit who has built himself into a BIG target in the draft.



With the athleticism this dude has, whether it's breaking off a press or making difficult sideline and acrobatic catches. He can be a scary threat when it comes to short routes and screens. You give this dude the ball quickly, give him space, and let him do his thing.



Josh also returned punts for the Bears, so special teams is always a way to get yourself on an NFL roster. Josh is projected to be a third-round pick and has a chance to be a pretty solid possession receiver in the league.

3. Michael Trigg

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) makes a catch as Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Myles Rowser (4) defends during the second half at McLane Stadium. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Trigg is a TE who has sort of gone under the radar for a little while. Baylor was extremely excited to get Trigg back in 2024 from Ole Miss. Michael was a four-star TE and was top 10 in his position for his class. He didn't get to show scouts much, being on and off the field his first three years.



But once he got to Waco, he was able to stay healthy and show what he's capable of. Trigg had over 694 yards on just 50 catches this year. With his 6'4 240-pound frame, Trigg is a downhill runner who prefers using strength more than his athleticism. He can gain yards after the catch by fighting through tackles or even running right through people.



Trigg showed amazing potential with his short routes and finding space in soft zone coverages. Triggs biggst concern is his blocking. At Baylor, he had limited snaps on the line of scrimmage and mostly ran as a receiver. With the athleticism and physicalness Trigg has, he should have no problem landing on someone's board to draft.

4. Jackie Marshall

Nov 30, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) is stopped after a short gain by Baylor Bears defensive lineman Jackie Marshall (0) during the first half at McLane Stadium. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Defensive Tackle Jackie Marshall was a dominant anchor for the Bears' D-line for the past three years, playing in over 37 games and recording 94 combined tackles in his career. Marshall was a four-star linebacker from Louisiana, but was mostly an edge defender in high school.



At 6'3 and 306 lbs., Jackie is a physical beast who uses his strong hands and has a quick twitch to him that allows him to get by tackles. Baylor gave Marshall plenty of opportunities, playing multiple snaps from the inside and on the edge. His stats and athleticism don't jump off the board, but he makes good, clean tackles and is productive in stopping the run, and can be patient when rushing the QB.

