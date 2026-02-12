A New Identity Up Front: Inside Baylor’s Defensive Line Rebuild

The Baylor defensive line group was one of the worst-performing units in the whole conference last season and was in desperate need of help via the transfer portal. Dave Aranda decided to move on from former defensive coordinator Matt Powledge and defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield this offseason, as the defensive performances for both these coaches' units were frankly bad.

Baylor fans were specifically frustrated with the inability to stop the run against every team they played. It started in week one against Auburn and reached a breaking point against Utah, which ran for nearly 400 yards against the Baylor defense.

New Defensive Coordinator, Joe Klanderman | Kansas State Athletics

Baylor hired Jacori Greer from Coastal Carolina to coach the defensive line and lead the recruiting charge for a revival of this position group. Baylor only returns one productive player off the offensive line in redshirt senior Kyler Jordan. The staff brought in eight high-quality players who will need to produce if they want to turn it around in 2026.

Projected Depth Chart

DE

Starter: Garrick Ponder (RS SR)

Rotation: Zavion Hardy (RS JR)

Rotation: Trent Thomas (RS JR)

NT

Starter: Hosea Wheeler (RS SR)

Rotation: Jamaal Whyce Jr. (RS SR)

Backup: Jackson Blackwell (RS FR)

DT

Starter: Jordan Mack (RS SR)

Rotation: Kamren Washington (RS SR)

Rotation: Daemian Wimberly (JR)

Rotation: Devonte Tezino (RS SR)

Backup: Jae'lin Battle (FR)

EDGE/OLB

Starter: Ryan Davis (RS JR)

Rotation: Kyler Jordan (RS SR)

Backup: Jaylin Jones (RS SO)

New Baylor signee, Jordan Mack, put up big numbers at Coastal Carolina last season. | via Coastal Carolina Athletics

Last season, Baylor rotated its defensive linemen frequently, and I expect that approach to continue this year. The group is both talented and versatile, with several defensive ends capable of sliding out to EDGE and vice versa.

I also expect some defensive tackles to get opportunities at defensive end, depending on matchups. Ultimately, how this group is deployed will depend on Klanderman’s scheme, which has varied year to year during his time at Kansas State. He’s known for tailoring his defensive system to his personnel, so exactly how this talent is utilized remains to be seen.

National Champion, Hosea Wheeler, will play a massive role for Baylor in 2026. | via Indiana Athletics

What I like about this room

The room has talent and real game experience. I believe the Baylor staff truly nailed it on all fronts with this defensive line group. They signed eight talented guys, some with multiple years of eligibility remaining as well. They all fit from a cultural standpoint, and there is a mix of production and untapped talent that makes this group so exciting.

It will be exciting to see what this revitalized group can do. The prospect of change should excite Baylor fans, with all the new additions from the portal, a new defensive coordinator, and a new defensive line coach. There should be much improvement. I have no doubt this group will get to the quarterback and stop the run better than the 2025 unit.

Transfer Garrick Ponder was very productive at Southern Miss last season. | via Southern Miss Athletics

What I don't like

Any negative claim for this group would be nitpicking. They check all the boxes: experienced, talented, and there are a lot of them, so injuries should not be too debilitating. The only thing that Baylor fans could maybe bring up is that none of these guys have performed in a Baylor uniform. In an ideal world, Baylor fields talented returners, but the reality of the situation is that there was not enough talent or depth across the defensive line last season, and a massive overhaul was needed.

This article is part of a series where we break down every Baylor position following the transfer portal cycle—while the Bears could still add players.

You can see the following position groups:

-Quarterbacks

-Running Backs

-Tight Ends

- Wide Receivers

More from Baylor on SI