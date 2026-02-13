Baylor Basketball Targeting Overtime Elite 2027 5-Star Forward
Scott Drew and the Baylor Bears have signed at least one five-star prospect in every recruiting class, dating back to the 2021 cycle. Baylor has yet to get a five-star commitment in the 2026 cycle — that streak could end — but the Bears are still trying to gain a commitment from five-star PG Dylan Mingo.
While the Bears are still working on the '26 cycle, Drew is also looking towards the future. One player Baylor is targeting is Atlanta, GA, five-star prospect Jeremy Jenkins. The 6'9" forward plays for the Overtime Elite and he recently said he has been gaining interest from programs like Baylor, Kentucky, Indiana, and Gonzaga, among others.
The skinny on Jenkins
Jenkins is still a full cycle away from playing in the collegiate game, but as of now, he is ranked as the No. 25 player in nation and the No. 5 power forward, per the Composite.
Self-scouting himself, Jenkins recently said he is a big who can do it all. He says he is a four who can play offense, pass, and play defense.
“I’m a big who can do everything on the court,” Jenkins told Rivals. “I mean, I can pass, move, play defense, I can do everything to be honest. Over the last six, seven months, I just figured out who I was as a player, to be honest. Like, I’m not a guard and I’m not a five or I’m not a three. I’m a four that can just do everything.”
As far as what Jenkins is looking for, he is looking to go somewhere with an honest coach and to play for someone who can help him develop.
“I want to make sure a coach knows my playing style, and knows how I play,” Jenkins said. “I just want to see a school that can go and let me just be me. Obviously, I want to go into a family-oriented culture. A coach that will keep it honest with me at all times and tell me the real.”
Coach Scott Drew has a rich history of landing some elite players. While the Bears are going through a down year in 2025 — Baylor is still regarded as one of the top places to play in college basketball.
