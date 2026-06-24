3 Thoughts on Baylor Basketball's New and Improved 2026-27 Coaching Staff

Baylor finalized its coaching staff for the 2026-27 season on Wednesday. The Bears made yet another splash by adding former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, and former Baylor big man, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, as their final assistant coach.

Here's Baylor's full coaching staff for next season:

Head coach: Scott Drew

Associate head coach: Ron Sanchez

Associate head coach: Jerome Tang

Assistant coach: Tweety Carter

Assistant coach: Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua

Assistant coach/general manager: Jake Lindsey

Here are three thoughts on what Drew was able to assemble heading into the new season.

Winning mentality

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Baylor missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017-18 this past season. It wasn't too long ago, back in 2020-21, that the Bears won the NCAA Tournament.

A big key to that NCAA Tournament win was the coaching staff Drew had in place. And who was the associate head coach at the time? Jerome Tang. He would end up leaving Waco shortly after to pursue the Kansas State head coaching job. But as things didn't pan out there, Tang is back as an associate head coach to Drew.

Along with Tang's return to Baylor, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is back, and he was on the squad that won the title. Along with knowing what it takes to win an NCAA title, Tchamwa Tchatchoua just finished his second season helping the San Antonio Spurs, which lost to the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals.

Coaches who know the Baylor way

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Having former coaches and players on your staff is never a bad thing. On top of veteran Ron Sanchez returning to help Drew, there are a few coaches who know and love Baylor on the staff.

Tang coached in Waco for 19 seasons before he left for Kansas State. Then there are three former players who will be beside Drew this season. Tweety Carter enters his fifth season as a coach and played for the Bears from 2006-2010 under Drew.

Both Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Jake Lindsey are former Baylor players and have been to the NCAA Tournament. Tchamwa Tchatchoua was part of Drew's NCAA Tournament team and then won the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. Lindsey played for the Bears from 2015-18.

Lindsey coached under Drew's brother, Bryce, and knows the Drew way. He also worked for the Utah Jazz.

Mix of expierence and relatability

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In today's age of collegiate athletics, you need a good mixture of old-school experience and coaches who know how to coach, but can relate to the players. It feels like Drew has done just that.

Both Sanchez and Tang have been around the block and are great coaches. They will help Drew in plenty of areas this season, but the younger guys like Lindsey and Tchamwa Tchatchoua will be able to relate to the players.

Not far removed from their respective playing days, both players know what it's like to play in today's era of college basketball. Being the GM, Lindsey will be dealing with NIL and contracts, and having someone who can relate there is important.