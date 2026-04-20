Baylor Hires Familiar Face as Basketball General Manager, Assistant Coach

Scott Drew and the Baylor Bears are fully in the offseason, attempting to re-build their roster to get back into the NCAA Tournament. The Bears have already landed two transfers from the portal, and Baylor is looking to add even more in the coming weeks.

But it's not just roster building that Drew is doing — he's adding to his staff.

On Monday, Baylor announced it hired former guard Jake Lindsey as its new basketball General Manager, and Lindsey will also be an assistant coach on staff.

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Welcome back to Waco

Lindsey arrives back in Waco, where he played under Scott Drew. Lindsey was on the team from 2015-18. He was a part of three NCAA Tournament teams during his time with Baylor. Lindsey was also a part of the 2016-17 team that earned the first No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25 Poll.

Lindsey was only able to play three seasons of basketball as he had to medically retire ahead of his senior year. In his final year of basketball, Lindsey started 14 of the 34 games he played at Baylor. He averaged 4.5 points, 3.4 assists, and 2.6 rebounds.

Once Lindsey was done playing collegiate basketball, he turned to the coaching ranks. He became an intern with the Utah Jazz of the NBA from 2019-21. He then became Utah's coordinator of college scouting from 2021-22.

Lindsey wanted to get back onto the court and sought out an assistant coach role. He left Utah for Grand Canyon to become its Director of Player Personnel from 2022-23. He then became an assistant coach for the Lopes until he left to head to Baylor.

While Lindsey will just now get to work with Scott Drew on a professional level, he already knows the Drew family. At Grand Canyon, he worked under Scott's brother, Drew.

Brings experience to the table

While Lindsey is still fairly young, he knows all about scouting. He was in charge of scouting potential draft picks for Utah and had to offer up scouting reports. While he won't be doing that at Baylor, being the General Manager, Lindsey will have to figure out which players the Bears want to go after — he knows the ins and outs of that.

Lindsey has the pedigree, too. His father, Dennis — who also played for Baylor — was the General Manager of the Utah Jazz. Deniss spent many of years in the front office for different teams and Lindsey saw first hand what it takes.

Between his pedigree and the love for Baylor, expect Lindsey to take the job running full steam ahead.