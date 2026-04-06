After a disappointing 17-17 season, rumors were flying around that

Scott could've become the next Tar Heel coach. Scott Drew has been at Baylor for 23 years, since the 2003 season.

However, reports came flying in on Monday that North Carolina was set to hire long-time NBA coach Mike Malone, which means Drew will remain in Waco. However, there is a slim to no chance he would've left Baylor for North Carolina — here's why.

Just Rejected Offers to Leave in 2024

When John Calipari left Kentucky at the end of the 2023 season, Drew was offered a job and turned it down to stay at Baylor. Is North Carolina that much better to accept just a few years after you just turned down a blue-blood program? Although the paycheck in North Carolina is probably better than the one at Baylor, I still think Drew would've stayed and finished the job at Baylor.

Drew Wants to Bounce Back From Bad Year

After 20-plus years at Baylor, Waco is basically Drew's home. I believe after this past year, Drew wouldn't want to leave; he'd want to take this team back to when he made them contenders every year. Even though he doesn't have a choice after a buyout, if there isn't one, I project Drew to remain with the Bears and bounce back for next year.

Could Only Lose One Star to the Draft

With the recent Mock Drafts coming out, most show Tounde Yessoufou to be outside of the first round. This could mean that he could be returning this next year, although Carr will most likely leave for the draft. If Drew can get one of his stars back, it will make it a lot easier to get a few players in the portal and have a better record.

Mar 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) scores a layup as Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) defends during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Yessoufou was an outstanding freshman last year and could have a really good second year to become a lottery pick for the 2027 Draft. Baylor fans would love to see Yessoufou wear a Baylor jersey for another year in Waco.

Lifetime Security

Drew is pretty much guaranteed lifetime security at Baylor and has almost total control over the roster and who he wants to be on and off the team. In North Carolina, a two-year slump could have you just like Hubert Davis, and be looking for a new job before you know it. I think Drew's best option is to stay and keep the love and support he gets from Baylor fans and staff.