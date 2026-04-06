After taking a 13-point loss to Oklahoma on Saturday, the basketball season has come to a close. Baylor finished the year going 17- 17 in overall record, and won just six of their 18 conference games. The Bears will look to the portal to replenish the talent they will likely lose this year. Here are a few players currently in the portal that I think Baylor could use.

Acaden Lewis, Guard from Villanova

With four senior guards, along with Carr and Yessoufou potentially leaving, the Bears desperately need a guy like Acaden Lewis. Lewis was a top 50 recruit of his class, from Sidwell Friends High School in Washington, D.C. Acaden had some of the best universities giving him offers, such as Virginia, North Carolina, Duke, UConn, and even Michigan.

Feb 28, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Acaden Lewis (55) and St. John's Red Storm forward Rubén Prey (17) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Acaden started in almost every game this year for Villanova, averaging 12 points, three rebounds, and five assists while shooting a solid 45% on the year. Lewis will be a highly valued transfer that I think the majority of the league will go for, so it might be a reach to get him, but Lewis is gonna be a star, and Baylor could use some of his dominant scoring.

Mouhamed Sylla, C from Georgia Tech

Caden Powell was Baylor's main center this year, averaging seven points and seven rebounds. Although he was a senior this year, he will not be returning to the team. Baylor does have junior center Juslin Bodo Bodo, who is likely to return next year. But would it hurt to take a chance on a guy who was the second-best center in his high school class?

I don't see why not. The 6'10, 240-pound freshman averaged ten points and seven rebounds for Georgia Tech, and is looking towards the transfer portal as of March 31st. Baylor doesn't necessarily need a center spot filled, but this is another young talent that the majority of the league will be chasing after.

Dec 3, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets center Mouhamed Sylla (6) in action against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Gavin Doty, Guard from Sienna

Everyone saw the fight Sienna gave to Duke this year in the tournament, and this guy was one of the main reasons. Doty is an outstanding shooter who can get his shot up from anywhere. Doty averaged 18 points and seven rebounds, shooting 49% from the field, and 36% from three. Scoring 21 points in Siena's close loss to Duke in the first round.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Siena Saints guard Gavin Doty (4) dribbles the ball against the Duke Blue Devils in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Granted, Doty will be touted highly after how Sienna played this year and in the tournament, but he could be a vital piece in the offense, and will consistently get his threes off every game. He would be an amazing sixth-man guard who can come off the bench and get threes, which Baylor desperately needed this year.

Isaiah Johnson, Guard from Colorado

Johnson was Colorado's leading scorer this year, with 17 points a game and 38% from three. Colorado had a disappointing season, going 17- 16, finishing 11th in the Big 12. The freshman guard looks to move to a stronger team after a really good first year, and I think moving over to Waco would be a smart move for him.

Dropping 20 points four times this year, and having a 27 point game against ranked BYU, and a 28-point game against Arizona. Johnson definitely can score at a really high level, and with the right offense, could take off next year and be one of the best guards in the country. Baylor needs to put pressure hard on trying to get this young star from their conference.

Feb 21, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson (2) reacts to a score in the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Isaac Celiscar, Foward from Yale

This is what I believe to be one of the best transfer players of this year. Celiscar was a three-star recruit from Florida, committed to Yale over USF, High Point, and Sienna. He goes to the Ivy League and is averaging 13 a game, while shooting 57% all year. Isaac never had a crazy scoring game this year, but had four double-doubles and looks to transfer after a 24-7 season.

March 20, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Yale Bulldogs forward Isaac Celiscar (8) shoots a three point basket during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Issac is a very talented forward who can shoot from just about anywhere on the court. When you watch his tape from last year, he attacks the rim at will, can roll out for threes and mid-range shots, and there's nowhere on the court he avoids shooting from. With his consistent shooting of the ball and the aggressive nature on offense, I think he should be a viable target for Baylor.