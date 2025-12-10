Baylor basketball assistant leaving the program

According to Waco-area news station KXXV, Baylor assistant Jared Nuness is stepping away from the program.

In a social media post, Nuness cites "attending to a personal reason" for the reason behind his departure, while also saying he and his partner Whitney have decided to "focus on my physical health"

"After sixteen years at Baylor, I have decided to step away from my role on the coaching staff to attend to a personal issue. This wasn't a decision I made lightly, but if I can't give 100% to the team, it's time to make a change.

"I am incredibly grateful to Coach Drew, the athletic department, the players, and the Baylor community for the support and relationships built over the years. Being part of this program have been one of the great honors of my career.

"At this time, Whitney and I decided I need to focus on my physical health. I leave with deep appreciation for Baylor and the young men I've had the privilege to coach. Love you all Baylor Nation! Forever Family.."

Nuness has been with Baylor for 16 years, with this season marking his 4th season as an assistant after working his way up through the ranks. He previously spent five seasons as Baylor's director of player development while being a special assistant, and operated as director of player personnel while also being head of video operations

Prior to coaching, Nuness and head coach Scott Drew have long been intertwined, with Nuness playing under Drew's father Homer (while the younger Drew was also an assistant) at Valparaiso from 1998-2002.

