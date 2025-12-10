Baylor football set to lose top-five tackler to transfer portal

Following the loss of defensive coordinator Matt Powledge -- who is heading to North Texas -- the hits are likely going to keep coming for the Bears' defense. On Wednesday, starting safety DJ Coleman announced his decision to enter the transfer portal with his senior season coming up.

Coleman started 11 of 12 games for the Baylor defense this season. He logged 593 snaps on the season, which was the fourth-most of any Baylor defender. According to PFF, he had the third-best defensive grade with a 70.8, and he had the second-best coverage grade with a 72.3 this season.

Not only was Coleman reliable for the Bears, but he was the fifth-best tackler on the team. Coleman recorded 46 total tackles and was second on the team with 6.5 TFLs. The 6-foot-1 safety intercepted two passes this season, also good enough for second on the defense.

Coleman came to Baylor in the 2023 class as a three-star recruit out of Mesquite (TX). He played above his recruiting rankings, as he played in the final 11 games of his freshman year in a rotational role. Then by his sophomore season, Coleman started one game and played in all 12 for Baylor. He had 28 tackles and led the Bears' safeties with a 66.4 PFF grade.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Coleman isn't the first key defender gone

In recent days, Baylor has lost a few players on the defensive side of the football. Former Freshman All-American CB Caden Jenkins was dismissed from the team. Then, following Jenkins' dismissal, linebackers Phoenix Jackson and Jeremy Evans both opted to enter the transfer portal.

The LB unit is very depleted, and after Aranda and Co. signed just one LB in the 2026 recruiting cycle, that will be a big need heading into the portal season. Then, over at safety, guys like Jacob Redding, Micah Gifford, Bo Onu, Tyler Turner, and potentially Carl Williams will all be back in 2026. With how much Baylor likes to rotate its safeties, it wouldn't hurt for the Bears to go searching for a starting-caliber player to replace Coleman.

