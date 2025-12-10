3 Proven candidates who could make the Baylor defense better

The off-season is upon us and the Baylor Bears are beginning to prepare for the 2026 season. Coaching changes are happening all over college football and Baylor is not immune to personnel changes. Defensive coordinator Matt Powledge has moved on to become the DC at North Texas.

Baylor is coming off a 5-7 season and just finished up the early signing period. Head coach Dave Aranda has an opportunity to hire a replacement that can help the Bears defensive unit improve on their 2025 output.

Here are three potential replacements that Aranda should call now. These coaches may be out of football, or their current program may have experienced a coaching change and may or may not be retained for the 2026 season.

Colin Hitschler-JMU

The Dukes of James Madison have earned a College Football Playoff berth on the strength of a 12-1 record and on the back of a stronger Top 15 defensive unit. Under the coaching of Hitschler, the Dukes were ranked in the following categories:

2 in total defense: 247.6 yards/game

· No. 12 in pass defense: 171 yards/game

· No. 2 in rushing defense: 76.15 yards/game

· No. 10 in scoring defense: 15.8 points/game

· No. 8 in sacks: 36

· No. 12 in tackles for loss: 85

· No. 5 in opponent’s 3rd down conversions: 28.72 percent

It has been reported that Hitschler will not be retained by new JMU head coach Billy Napier. Aranda should give Hitschler every consideration and make that call asap.

Gary Patterson

A former Baylor consultant last season, Patterson was a defensive coordinator and later a long-time head coach at TCU. The Horned Frogs were known for aggressive and blitzing-style defenses. Under Patterson’s tenure, TCU ranked No. 1 in total defense five times in 2000, 2002, 2008, 2009 and 2010. Only Alabama ranked No. 1 more times in total defense (6) than the Horned Frogs.

Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

In 1998, Patterson’s first season as defensive coordinator, the Horned Frogs played in the Sun Bowl and held the USC Trojans to -23 yards rushing in a 28-19 victory.

Jim Knowles-Penn State

While Penn State had a down year defensively in 2025 and was a middle of the pack defensive unit in the Big Ten Conference, Knowles is known for his outstanding defensive mind and was the architect of the Ohio State defense that fielded a Top 5 unit in 2024 on their way to winning the national title.

Apr 26, 2025; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive coordinator Jim Knowles looks on from the sideline during the third quarter of the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium. The White team defeated the Blue team 10-8. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Baylor defense 2025:

Aranda has spoken in the past about having 11 guys in the right place to make plays. During the 2025 season, the Baylor defense ranked next to last or dead last in the Big 12 Conference in turnovers, sacks, tackles for loss, and opponent’s 3rd down conversions. So, the Bears are in need of a fresh perspective on how to disrupt opposing offenses. Each one of these coaches listed above could help tremendously in that endeavor.

