Baylor football 2026 recruiting class superlatives for offensive signees

Now that we have already covered the defensive side of the ball for the incoming 2026 Baylor recruiting class, our focus shifts to the offensive side. When looking at the Baylor Bears' 2025-2026 performance, their offense was dynamic and operated at a very high clip. Led by quarterback Sawyer Robertson, the Bears saw success at each of the skill positions. The consistent presence of running back Bryson Washington, coupled with the emergence of freshman Caden Knighten, has the Bears' running back room looking solid.

Now looking to the receiver position, although the Bears did not have one dominant alpha guy, they had a very nice group of receivers who consistently produced. Ashtyn Hawkins, Kole Wilson, Joshua Cameron, and Kobe Prentice all showed that they could be effective contributors for the Bears throughout different portions of the season.

Lastly, you cannot talk about the Bears' offense without mentioning star tight end Michael Trigg. Trigg finished the season with 50 receptions for just about 600 yards and 6 touchdowns. While those numbers may not jump off the page, all you have to do is roll the film, and it no longer surprises people that Trigg is projected as high as a first-round pick.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With the Bears likely losing some players to both the NFL and the transfer portal, Dave Aranda and his staff must have enough incoming freshman talent on the backend to fill the necessary gaps left by graduating players.



Similar to what we did in our last superlatives article, I assign superlatives to some of the offensive recruits in Baylor's incoming recruiting class

Baylor Bears wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) makes a catch against Houston Cougars defensive back Kentrell Webb (8) during the second half at McLane Stadium | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Class MVP: Ryelan Morris: While the defensive MVP of the class was a lot easier to decide, offensively, there were a couple of names for whom arguments could be made in support of them. However, given the success of the running back position in Waco, and the talent of Ryelan Morris, the combination of fit and toughness is the perfect blend for Morris and the Bears.

Hometown Hero: London Smith: As noted earlier, the Bears place a heavy emphasis on the utilization of their wide receivers. In this case, Smith may not have overwhelming physical metrics, but his intangible skills and his speed are huge assets that work in his favor. Couple that with the fact that Smith is from the Waco area, and this recruitment is the perfect blend of talent and prioritization on in-state talent.

Diamond in the Rough: Kal Wesley: Lastly, we have the freakishly tall tight end Kal Wesley. Hailing from Orem, Utah, there is a reason that Wesley had offers from other powerhouse programs such as the University of Utah and Florida State University. Wesley has the blend of size, speed, and catch radius that could allow him to shift into the Michael Trigg role next season.

