Baylor Basketball claims multiple FISU Awards following World University Games
After blowing a 26-point lead in the finals of the FISU World University Games, Team USA -- represented by Baylor -- came home with silver medals. Brazil locked down defensively in the final 10 minutes, while hitting most of its shots. The game would go to overtime, and the US struggled on both ends of the court to lose a heartbreaker.
It was the lone defeat the US suffered in the event, and it came to the only team that went undefeated in both the pool play and bracket stage -- Brazil. While losing a game like that stings, it's how Baylor will pick itself up following the defeat and move ahead to college basketball.
Following the FISU Tournament, Eurobasket came out with its All-Tournament team and awards. Coming away with the Most Valuable Player Award was Baylor guard Obi Agbim, who averaged over 20 points in the tournament and scored a high of 30 against Brazil.
"Agbim received multiple other awards, picked up the Best Guard and earned a spot in the First Team. He averaged 5 rebounds per game during the event. Agbim led the World University Games in points per game with over 20. His 30 points against Brazil were the most he scored at the tournament."
But he wasn't the only Baylor player to receive an honor. Playing for Team Germany, Oregon State transfer, and current Bear, Michael Rataj, was named the Best Forward of the tournament. Rataj averaged nearly 17 points for the Beavers in 2024-25.
"Rataj was also voted to the First Team. His court vision propelled him to the fourth spot in points per game an outstanding average of 17. Rataj also recorded almost 7 rebounds per game at the event. He has totalled 2 games of 20 or more points and registered double-doubles in 2 games during the event. Rataj's 27 points against Romania were the most he scored at the tournament. Among many awards Rataj's team was the regular season runner-up in the German NBBL Group South B in 2022. He was selected to the Eurobasket All-NBBL First Team back in 2022. Rataj was also selected as the Eurobasket All-German 2.Bundesliga Pro B Honorable Mention between 2021 and 2022."
Both Obim and Rataj were named First-Team All-Tournament. Forward Dan Skillings was named to the second team, and forward Cameron Carr was named honorable mention.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Baylor football battling Ohio State, Michigan for elite 2027 safety
Kings of Texas? Baylor outpacing both Texas and Texas A&M in the Lone Star State
Baylor Football: Top X-Factor players for the 2025 season
Predicting Baylor football's 2025 record: Will the Bears Sic 'Em All?
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnS
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI