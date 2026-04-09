Baylor Basketball Transfer Portal Big Board 1.0

With multiple players graduating and few transferring or getting drafted, Baylor has been busy contacting players in the portal to rebuild and bounce back from this past season. Basketball has a much tighter portal, having just 15 days of being open, with players having to be entered before the 22nd of April.

Scott Drew and Baylor have already been in contact with a couple of players who would make great additions to next year's roster. Here are a few names that might end up playing in a Baylor uniform.

Furman Guard Alex Wilkins

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Furman Paladins guard Alex Wilkins (10) shoots the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Wilkins averaged 18 points a game, shooting 46% as a freshman for the Paladins last year. Wilkins has gotten many large schools to contact him after his production this past year, having two 30-point games and 12 games with 20 points or more. He is very talented at getting to the rim, drawing contact, and finishing tough layups and mid-range shots, while also hitting the open three. Really love the way this guy moves and looks like a power five player on the court.

Furman ended the year 22-13, losing in the first round to UConn, where Alex had 21 points with four threes. Wilkins entered the portal on 3/31/2026 and looks to be a target for a lot of power five schools. With the heavy leaving of guards, this could be a major grab for the Bears, a young, confident scorer who has leadership skills.

With the history of developing great guards, I think Baylor is a great spot for Alex to show his skills and get good coaching while being in a great, challenging conference.

San Diego State Guard Miles Byrd

Byrd is expected to make a final decision on Thursday, and the All-Mountain West Honoree is down to Baylor, Louisville, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Providence, Texas and Vanderbilt.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Byrd wrapped up his redshirt junior year, and the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year is clearly known for defense, but he offers a nice blend of offense, too. The 6'6" guard averaged 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds this past season.

Wofford Guard Kahmare Holmes

Kahmare was a stud at Wofford, averaging 19.5 points a game, six rebounds, and two steals in his sophomore year. He had multiple high-scoring nights, including a 36-point game against Samford and a 30-point game against Eastern Kentucky.

Mar 19, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Wofford Terriers guard Kahmare Holmes (11) lines up a shot during practice at Rupp | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Kahmare is a talented scorer, plays good defence, and is always in someone’s face on the defensive side of the court. Although they had a tough loss to Auburn early in the year, Holmes played really good defence against a good SEC team, and would thrive playing in the Big 12 for Baylor.

James Madison Forward Justin McBride

Justin McBride was a force in the Sun Belt Conference this year, being only the fourth James Madison player to score multiple 30-point games in a season since 2004. Justin led his team with 15.3 points per game, which is almost double what he had at Nevada in 2024.

Akron Zips guard Sharron Young (3) and forward Amani Lyles (0) work to block James Madison Dukes forward Justin McBride (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at James A. Rhodes Arena, Nov. 3, 2025, in Akron, Ohio | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Justin has taken a huge jump from his previous year and was Third Team All-Sun Belt. Justin was a sharpshooter from three last year, ending with a percentage of 40%! I think that stat alone could make him a transfer target. This would be an underrated pickup for the Bears, and I predict McBride to be one of the players with the most three-pointers next year.

VCU guard Terrence Hill Jr

One of the biggest names in the portal, and rightfully so. Terrence Hill Jr led VCU, scoring 15 points a game while being a very high-volume three-point shooter, hitting 81 threes this year. His most notable game, the 34-point performance against UNC in the first round upset. After that performance against a top blue blood program, Terrence is getting calls from everywhere after entering the portal.

VCU Rams guard Terrence Hill Jr. (6) reacts after scoring Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Baylor could desperately use Terrence to rebuild their guard rotation, and would likely be the starting point guard for the Bears if they can snag him up.

Georgetown Guard KJ Lewis

Feb 21, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis (5) dives for the ball against the Seton Hall Pirates during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Third Team All-Big East Guard is one of Baylor's top targets in the portal. Truly an elite defender, at six foot four, 210 pounds, Lewis can guard smaller forwards and be very flexible around the floor defensively. KJ averaged 14.9 points a game, ranking second in the Big East in steals, and being very efficient with the ball on offense with a 40.8% effiency field goal percentage.

KJ spent two years at Arizona, seeing more time in his second year, but has recently seen a jump in his outside scoring and playmaking at Georgetown. Lewis missed the last six games due to a season-ending ankle injury, but is still highly valued and would be a great guard pickup for the Bears.