Baylor Basketball Faces an Absolute Gauntlet in New Players Era 16 Tournament Bracket

The schedule for the Players Era 16 Tournament in Las Vegas is out, and Scott Drew's group isn't getting a soft road. The Bears are set for a heavyweight opening-round fight against Nate Oats and the eighth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. That matchup will be on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at T-Mobile Arena.

Blockbuster First Round Game

Most teams look for a tune-up, but Baylor is diving straight into the deep end against a top-ten opponent. Facing Alabama right out of the gate means there is no room for a slow start. This Vegas trip is shaping up to be more like a gauntlet than a vacation. If you are a fan of high-level college hoops, this is exactly what you want to see.

Alabama did not just sit back after its success last year. The Crimson Tide revamped its frontcourt by getting Brandon Garrison, a physical 6'10" 245-pound center out of Kentucky. Joining him is Drew Fielder, a mobile 6'11" senior from Boise State who adds a layer of experience. They still have senior guard Aden Holloway to run the show, and the addition of Qayden Samuels, a five-star freshman with a massive vertical, gives them a strong weapon on the wing. It is a roster built to play fast and physical, posing a huge early test for the Bears.

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The perimeter defense for Baylor is about to hit an early-season gauntlet. A high-stakes situation for a backcourt that will lean heavily on the talent of five-star freshman Dylan Mingo and a handful of new faces from the portal. These guys will be walking a tightrope here. Almost an entirely new team will be going up against an Alabama team that added multiple tournament players. They need to be aggressive enough to crash the glass, but still respect to sprint back and kill Alabama's secondary breaks.

Rebuilt and Reloaded: Scott Drew Focuses on Backcourt Firepower

Following a disappointing exit from the 2026 NCAA Tournament, Scott Drew did not waste a single second. He dove headfirst into the transfer portal to fill the massive scoring void left by Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou, who both made the jump to the NBA Draft. What we are seeing now is a backcourt that looks almost nothing like last year's group. It is a total makeover. The biggest headline in Waco is Drew pulling off a massive flip of five-star freshman Dylan Mingo. The elite point guard decided to join forces with his older brother, Penn State transfer Kayden Mingo, making for a family reunion that should have Big 12 defenders on edge.

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But the Bears did not stop there. They went out and grabbed Brett Decker Jr. from Liberty, a guy who fills it up from deep. He is coming off a season where he hit 47.1% of his threes, which is something that stands out on any scouting report. When you pair these newcomers with returning pieces like guard Isaac Williams IV and their defensive monster Juslin Bodo Bodo, you could start to see a very dangerous picture. Baylor has managed to stitch together a roster that mixes battle-tested experience with raw, high-end potential.

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If the Bears can dictate the pace and keep this thing in the half-court, they win the battle of the bigs. It comes down to physicality in the paint. Baylor has the muscle to edge it out, assuming they don't allow the Tide to turn it into a track meet first.

Whats Next If Baylor Wins

Taking down a top-ten Alabama team in the opener would do more than just add a win to the column; it would immediately give attention to Scott Drew's roster overhaul. A victory in Vegas would provide instant proof that this new look works. If the Bears can pull it off, they would move into the winner's bracket for a Thanksgiving Day showdown on Nov. 26. Waiting for them there would be the survivor of the Gonzaga and Kansas State game. It is a high-stakes path that could turn a holiday weekend into a massive statement for the program.