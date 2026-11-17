Four Bears scored at least 15 points in Tuesday’s 90-61 win over Yale. Against No. 7 Texas on Sunday, Baylor had a chance to take the lead with six seconds left, but Isaac Celiscar’s three rimmed out and the Bears lost 75-72. Baylor split the week and is 3-1 overall.

The rankings reset each week, so only the Yale and Texas games count. The idea is to follow how different players help Baylor as their roles change. The Texas game gave us our first look at who Scott Drew would turn to late in a close one.

1. Kayden Mingo, Sophomore Guard

Nov 15, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kayden Mingo (4) looks over at the Texas Longhorns bench in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mingo scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting against Yale, then led Baylor with 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists against Texas. He also had three steals and just two turnovers in 36 minutes against the Longhorns.

He scored nine of Baylor’s final 14 points against Texas, tying the game at 62 with two free throws, putting the Bears ahead 65-64 with a three and tying it again at 70 with a pull-up jumper. The six assists were crucial too, as Drew trusted him to create a shot for someone else if needed. No one else on the team carried the offense as heavily as he did in San Antonio.

2. Isaac Celiscar, Junior Forward

Celiscar had 15 points, six rebounds and four assists off the bench against his former team, then scored 10 against Texas. He went 2-of-3 from deep in both games, and his second three against the Longhorns put Baylor ahead 68-67.

With Kayden Mingo handling most of the offense late against Texas, Celiscar gave the Bears another player who could make a shot from the perimeter. In both games, Celiscar showed he could set up a teammate or score himself without holding the ball for long.

3. Brett Decker Jr., Junior Guard

Nov 15, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Brett Decker Jr. (2) shoots in front of Texas Longhorns guard Isaiah Johnson (2) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Decker led Baylor with 18 points against Yale and added nine against Texas. He went 7-of-13 from three for the week and didn’t commit a turnover in either game. His third three against Texas pulled Baylor within two in the second half.

I’m curious to see what Decker does when a defender runs him off the line. He made three shots inside the arc against Yale, then missed both of his attempts there against Texas. If he can get a good look after putting the ball on the floor, defenders will have to think twice about how hard they close out on him.

4. Dylan Mingo, Freshman Guard

Last week’s No. 1 had 16 points, six rebounds and three steals against Yale. He ended a four-minute Baylor scoring drought with a putback, then made another layup to give the Bears the lead. He grabbed three offensive rebounds in each game.

Those rebounds were especially useful against Texas, where Mingo went 1-of-8 from the floor and picked up four fouls in 23 minutes. He was more reliable at the line, making all four of his free throws. The last two put Baylor ahead 72-71 with less than a minute left. Even on a night when he made one shot from the floor, he helped give the Bears a late lead.

5. Caden Powell, Fifth-Year Center

Powell had three steals against Yale, then grabbed five rebounds and blocked two shots against Texas. He finished the week with four assists and no turnovers in 43 minutes off the bench.

Powell only scored two points against Texas, but he helped create one of Baylor’s biggest baskets. He grabbed an offensive rebound and found Kayden Mingo for the three that put the Bears ahead 65-64. Keeping the possession alive and getting the ball back to the player Texas was having the most trouble stopping is an example of the value he brings late in a close game, even if he isn’t scoring.

6. Elijah Williams, Freshman Forward

Nov 10, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Yale Bulldogs forward Jack Sullivan (7) and Baylor Bears forward Elijah Williams (0) chase the ball during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams scored six points in each game, blocked three shots for the week and didn’t commit a turnover. He hit back-to-back threes early against Texas and finished with two blocks and a steal in 16 minutes.

Those threes helped Baylor take a 12-9 lead into the first media timeout. If Williams can make enough of those shots to pull his defender out of the paint, Drew can keep a bigger lineup on the floor and leave room for the guards to drive. The two blocks are a reminder of what Baylor gets at the other end when he’s out there.

Honorable Mention: Evan Chatman, Senior Forward

Chatman scored six points in each game and grabbed five offensive rebounds for the week, four against Yale. All six of his points against Texas came in the second half on two dunks and a tip-in. His last basket cut the deficit from seven to five, and Dylan Mingo’s free throws made it a one-possession game.

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.