Baylor Basketball: 4 Studs, 2 Duds From the Bears' Impressive Win Over Yale

Scott Drew and the Bears are now 3-0 on the season after picking up an impressive 90-61 win over Yale. Baylor will look to carry that momentum into Sunday's big matchup against seventh-ranked Texas in San Antonio. Here are the studs and duds from the win against the Bulldogs.

Stud: Kayden Mingo

Nov 10, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kayden Mingo (4) shoots as Yale Bulldogs forward Jack Sullivan (7) defends during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kayden Mingo had another strong performance for Baylor, finishing with 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting, five rebounds and two assists. He has done a great job creating his own shots when needed and has been very efficient around the basket.

Mingo is a true point guard and will be an important piece of this team throughout the season. He gives the Bears someone who can consistently create opportunities for himself and his teammates.

Stud: Dylan Mingo

Nov 10, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Dylan Mingo (5) drives to the basket against Yale Bulldogs forward Riley Fox (9) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dylan Mingo finished with similar numbers to his brother Kayden, scoring 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting while adding six rebounds and three assists. He also contributed three steals on the defensive end.

Dylan has played very well for a freshman this early in the season and will be a huge piece for the Bears on both ends of the floor.

Stud: Brett Decker Jr.

Nov 10, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Brett Decker Jr. (2) scores a three-point basket against the Yale Bulldogs during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Liberty transfer continues to be a threat from beyond the arc, shooting 50% from three against Yale. He finished with a season-high 18 points, going 7-for-12 from the field and 4-for-8 from three-point range.

Outside of his impressive three-point shooting, Decker has also shown that he can drive to the basket and create plays for himself and his teammates. He will be a big part of Baylor's offense this season.

Stud: Isaac Celiscar

Nov 10, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Isaac Celiscar (8) scores a layup against the Yale Bulldogs during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaac Celiscar faced his former team and put together a strong performance. He finished with 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting, along with six rebounds and four assists off the bench. Overall, it was a productive night for the former Bulldog. His only real flaw was going 3-for-5 from the free-throw line, but that's not something I'm too concerned about moving forward.

Dud: Juslin Bodo Bodo

Nov 10, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Yale Bulldogs guard Courtney Wallace (0) scores a basket against Baylor Bears center Juslin Bodo Bodo (21) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Juslin Bodo Bodo finished the game with zero points, two rebounds and two assists. He is the starting center because of his defensive presence down low, but I expected more from him on the glass.

Dud: Isaac Williams IV

Nov 10, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Isaac Williams IV (10) drives to the basket as Yale Bulldogs guard Courtney Wallace (0) defends during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaac Williams IV is coming off an impressive performance against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, but struggled to find his shot against Yale. He finished with nine points on 4-for-13 shooting, no rebounds and five assists. Williams didn't necessarily have a bad game, as he still found ways to contribute by creating good looks for his teammates.

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