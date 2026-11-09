Baylor Basketball Week 1 Power Rankings: The Mingo Brothers Take Over

Baylor opened the season with two wins at Foster Pavilion and never trailed in either. The Bears led Northwestern State 50-32 at halftime, and the Demons never got closer than 15 in the second half of Baylor’s 87-65 win.

Four days later, Baylor led Arkansas-Pine Bluff 58-13 at halftime on its way to a 109-53 win. The Bears forced 34 turnovers and tied a program record with 21 steals. Five players scored in double figures, and Baylor’s bench outscored the Golden Lions 59-53 on its own.

Each week, I’ll rank the six players who had the biggest impact in that week’s games. Scoring is part of it, but so are efficiency, defense, rebounding and creating shots for teammates. Earlier games don’t carry over, and the order doesn’t tell us who should start or close a tight game. This week, the rankings are based solely on Baylor’s wins over Northwestern State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

1. Dylan Mingo, Freshman Guard

Mingo had 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals in his debut. He followed that with 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting and six steals against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. For the week, he shot 60% from the floor and had twice as many steals as turnovers.

Mingo showed his ability to force turnovers and translate them into points. He had two steals before the first media timeout against Northwestern State, when Baylor already led 14-4. Against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, he turned two steals into a dunk and a layup during the same first-half run.

2. Isaac Williams IV, Junior Guard

Nov 6, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Isaac Williams IV (10) drives to the basket during the second half against the UAPB Lions at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams had 18 points by halftime against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, five more than the Golden Lions had as a team. He finished with a career-high 26 points, went 11-of-12 at the line and added six assists and five steals without a turnover. Twelve free-throw attempts in 25 minutes tell you how much trouble Arkansas-Pine Bluff had keeping him away from the basket.

Williams shot 3-of-12 against Northwestern State but handed out four assists, giving him 10 against just two turnovers for the week. That matters when Drew rests one of the Mingo brothers. Williams can take over as the primary ball handler and create shots for teammates even when his own aren’t falling.

3. Kayden Mingo, Sophomore Guard

Nov 6, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kayden Mingo (4) controls the ball as UAPB Lions guard Jalen Tatum (1) defends during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Penn State transfer scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds against Northwestern State, then had 13 points and three assists without a turnover against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He scored five of Baylor’s first seven points in the second win and averaged 15 for the week despite going 3-of-11 from deep.

Nearly half of Mingo’s 13 points against Arkansas-Pine Bluff came at the line, where he went 6-of-6. That could matter more when Baylor has fewer chances to run and has to score against a set defense. Mingo can get into the paint and make a second defender choose between helping on the drive and staying with his own man.

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4. Elijah Williams, Freshman Forward

Williams scored in double figures in both games and led Baylor with four blocks for the week. Against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, he missed all five of his threes but finished with 12 points, three blocks and three steals.

Williams went 5-of-8 inside the arc, so he found ways to score even when his threes weren’t falling. His defense gives Drew another reason to keep him on the floor: He can protect the rim and force turnovers.

5. Brett Decker Jr., Junior Guard

Nov 6, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Brett Decker Jr. (2) scores a three-point basket against the UAPB Lions during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Decker made his first three shots against Northwestern State, two from beyond the arc, as Baylor built a 21-4 lead. He finished the opener with five threes and made seven for the week, exactly half of Baylor’s total. When a defender has to stay close to Decker on the perimeter, that’s one fewer player available to help on a Mingo drive.

Decker went 2-of-9 from three against Arkansas-Pine Bluff but had four assists without a turnover, giving Baylor another way to use him. When defenders close out hard, he can move the ball before they have time to recover.

6. Isaac Celiscar, Junior Forward

Celiscar grabbed four offensive rebounds against Northwestern State, then had nine points, three assists and two steals against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. In two games off the bench, he averaged 7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and two steals.

Baylor missed 20 threes in the opener, so those extra possessions were useful. Celiscar got the Bears another look without needing many shots himself, then showed more of his passing in the second game. He’ll see a familiar opponent Tuesday when Yale, his former team, visits Waco.

Honorable Mention: Evan Chatman, Senior Forward

Nov 6, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Evan Chatman (15) dunks the ball against UAPB Lions forward Creed Williamson (15) during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chatman averaged six points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and a block for the week. He had nine points, six rebounds — including two on the offensive end — and three steals against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, turning one of those steals into a fast-break dunk. He only took six shots that night, but between the steals and the extra chances on the glass, he didn’t need many to make an impact.

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