Baylor basktball's Taliah Scott could be the Big 12’s breakout star in 2025-26
Baylor Reloads with a Proven Scorer
Baylor women’s basketball enters the 2025-26 season ranked No. 18 in ESPN’s preseason Top 25—and they might have found their next offensive catalyst in Auburn transfer Taliah Scott.
ESPN’s Charlie Crème listed her among the top transfers from nationally ranked programs, and for good reason.
Scott arrives in Waco as one of the most polished scorers in the college game. Before a wrist injury ended her 2024-25 season, she averaged 20.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2 assists through three games at Auburn.
The year before, at Arkansas, she averaged 22.1 points per game, earning five SEC Freshman of the Week honors and a spot on the All-Freshman Team.
Now healthy and ready for a full campaign, Scott steps into the void left by Aaronette Vonleh, who led Baylor in scoring last season (14.9 PPG) before being drafted 31st overall by the Dallas Wings.
Her combination of ball-handling, off-ball movement, and advanced shot creation gives Baylor an immediate go-to option in late-game situations.
A New Trio Ready to Lead Baylor’s Next Chapter
Head coach Nicki Collen has quietly assembled one of the Big 12’s most versatile rosters, built around balance, shooting, and adaptability.
With the dynamic scoring of the former Auburn duo—Taliah Scott and Yuting Deng—Baylor’s offense gains instant firepower. Deng earned All-SEC Freshman honors, averaging 11.8 points in eight starts late last season.
Paired with the inside presence of Kiera Pemberton, the Bears can build on a 28-8 finish that ended too early in the NCAA Tournament’s Second Round.
The Bears already operated as one of the most efficient offenses in the nation last season.
They ranked top 25 nationally in scoring, were the second-highest scoring team in the Big 12, finished 25th in offensive rating, 9th in assists per game (18.3), and 21st in field goal attempts per game (64.1).
Collen’s system emphasizes tempo, spacing, and ball movement—traits that fit perfectly with Scott’s attacking style and Deng’s ability to generate transition points.
Pemberton, a North Dakota transfer and All-Summit League second-team selection, adds rebounding, rim finishing, and defensive toughness that should immediately translate to Big 12 competition.
If Scott rediscovers the shooting rhythm that saw her hit eight threes in her Auburn debut, the Bears could evolve from solid to elite.
With Collen’s player development and an offense already built for pace, Baylor’s new core might be the one that pushes the program back into national championship conversation.