Scott Drew confirms season-ending injury to Baylor basketball roster

Baylor gained a talent on Wednesday and officially lost one. The Baylor Bears announced the signing of former NBA Draft pick James Nnaji, and in return, head coach Scott Drew announced that center Juslin Bodo Bodo would miss the remainder of the season.

Bodo Bodo, the 6-foot-11 transfer from High Point, didn't play a single second this season due to injury. The transfer was expected to be a defensive force in the Big 12 for Baylor. He was a two-time Big South Defensive Player of the Year and averaged 8.4 rebounds last season -- second best in the conference.

"Juslin has worked incredibly hard throughout his rehab and has done everything asked of him to get back on the floor," Drew stated. "Even through this setback, he has continued to be an unbelievable teammate by bringing energy every day, supporting his brothers and representing Baylor the right way. While he will be out for the remainder of the season, he will continue to have an impact on our team's success."

The addition of Nnaji

While Baylor lost its projected starting center, the Bears gained a special talent. Nnaji was the 31st pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He never played in an NBA game, playing in Summer League action, so the NCAA ruled him eligible and granted him four years of eligibility.

Playing most recently in the EuroLeague, Nnaji averaged 2.2 points and 1.5 rebounds in six minutes of play, on average, during his tenure in the EuroLeague with Barcelona.

"James is a really talented young player with a ton of potential, and we're excited to welcome him to the Baylor Family," Drew said. "Any time you add someone to the roster midseason, it's going to be a process to get them acclimated and up to speed, but we know James will do everything he can to make it a seamless transition. Our immediate focus is on helping him take things step by step to ensure it's best for both him and the team when he's able to take the court."

While it might take some time for Nnaji to acclimate to college basketball, once he does, Baylor will have a starting center on its roster.

