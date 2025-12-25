Social media is in an uproar following Baylor landing former NBA player James Nnaji

Collegiate athletics will never remain the same. It started with the transfer portal and then things transitioned to the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) era -- while things were done in the dark prior. Now, news hit that former NBA draftee James Nnaji signed with the Baylor Bears on Wednesday and will be given four years of college eligibility.

Nnaji, the former 31st overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, will be able to play right away for Scott Drew's team. 7'0 center comes to Waco after spending the last four seasons playing in the EuroLeague.

Playing with Barcelona, Nnaji averaged 2.2 points and 1.5 rebounds in six minutes of play, on average, during his tenure in the EuroLeague.

"James is a really talented young player with a ton of potential, and we're excited to welcome him to the Baylor Family," Baylor coach Scott Drew said. "Any time you add someone to the roster midseason, it's going to be a process to get them acclimated and up to speed, but we know James will do everything he can to make it a seamless transition. Our immediate focus is on helping him take things step by step to ensure it's best for both him and the team when he's able to take the court."

With Nnaji in the fold, Baylor will now have a legit presence at the '5'. Former High Point transfer Juslin Bodo Bodo hasn't played all season and will miss the remainder of it as well. The Bears played small, having Michael Rataj play the '5'. Now, once Nnaji gets acclimated, he can play center and allow the Bears to get more into position.

It's big pickup for Baylor at a time of need, and while this move benefits the Bears, social media is in an uproar over it.

Is the NCAA ruining athletics?

A 23-year-old that was drafted into the NBA (!!!) in 2023 is going to suit up for Baylor and play this season.



James Nnaji being eligible to play college basketball is simply a joke.



The NCAA is slowly ruining college athletics with how little control they have over these types… — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) December 24, 2025

James Nnaji was literally involved in maybe the biggest NBA trade this decade. Now he’s going to be playing College Basketball



What are we doing man pic.twitter.com/goAHANxOKi — Jacob Rhymer (@Rhymetime05) December 24, 2025

Former NBA draft pick James Nnaji is not just eligible for Baylor, he has four years because he never tried to get eligible when he graduated high school. Wild world we’re living in. — CJ Moore (@CJMooreHoops) December 24, 2025

Two thoughts:



1) This sport is incredibly broken right now.



2) Programs that take advantage of this ridiculous framework for as long as it exists are incredibly smart and will have a competitive advantage over those who do not. https://t.co/OPtWYXvXpZ — Ryan Mainville (@RyanMainville) December 24, 2025

Hey @NCAA @CharlieBakerMA



You are ruining College Basketball as we know it.



Allowing players to come back to college who have been drafted or played in top professional leagues for several years.



It’s a joke. Figure it out. — Jordan Stocks (@StockTalks21) December 24, 2025

Yea the NCAA is toast



What’re we even doing here? @NCAA



Nnaji was literally part of the Karl-Anthony Towns trade



This is getting dumber and dumber every day https://t.co/lcO8rN2ePK pic.twitter.com/lJCkBiHKzu — Butler Basketball Guru (@ButlerGuru) December 24, 2025

What are we even doing anymore https://t.co/XOCYtCud8M — JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) December 24, 2025

From NBA to March Madness

James Nnaji had an NBA rookie card and is now going to be playing in March Madness (most likely) pic.twitter.com/qcfQlbKnyS — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) December 24, 2025

And 2 and a half years later he’s playing college basketball! https://t.co/ztlDrSHrLH — Matt Grossenbach (@MattGrossenbach) December 24, 2025

Similiar things in women's basketball

This actually happened in WBB this year as well.



K-State landed Nastja Claessens from Belgium, who was drafted with the No. 30 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.



She’s currently their second-leading scorer. https://t.co/DyR6ITtikH — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) December 24, 2025

Nnaji has gone toe-to-toe with some elite talent

Newest Baylor Bear James Nnaji guarding Victor Wembanyama in NBA Summer League. #SicEm 🐻 pic.twitter.com/Qy6dUz82xg — Grayson Grundhoefer (@GrayGrundhoefer) December 24, 2025

Baylor fans get the final laugh

Watching our new NBA 7-footer destroy Arlington Baptist next week is gonna hit different pic.twitter.com/Fus2BkDmle — Baylor Homer (@TheBaylorHomer) December 25, 2025

Baylor fans watching everyone get upset about the James Nnaji news knowing their team got better today pic.twitter.com/Hb0qYFkvQD — Jacob Rhymer (@Rhymetime05) December 24, 2025

A lot of people are acting like this specific incident had killed college basketball, but I think they’re misinformed on the situation. While James Nnaji was drafted by the Knicks in 2023, he never played a minute in the NBA. He played in summer league games and played overseas..… https://t.co/FXq0426WDB — Darth Baylor (Dave Aranda Hater) (@DarthBaylor6158) December 25, 2025

