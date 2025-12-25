Social media is in an uproar following Baylor landing former NBA player James Nnaji
Collegiate athletics will never remain the same. It started with the transfer portal and then things transitioned to the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) era -- while things were done in the dark prior. Now, news hit that former NBA draftee James Nnaji signed with the Baylor Bears on Wednesday and will be given four years of college eligibility.
Nnaji, the former 31st overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, will be able to play right away for Scott Drew's team. 7'0 center comes to Waco after spending the last four seasons playing in the EuroLeague.
Playing with Barcelona, Nnaji averaged 2.2 points and 1.5 rebounds in six minutes of play, on average, during his tenure in the EuroLeague.
"James is a really talented young player with a ton of potential, and we're excited to welcome him to the Baylor Family," Baylor coach Scott Drew said. "Any time you add someone to the roster midseason, it's going to be a process to get them acclimated and up to speed, but we know James will do everything he can to make it a seamless transition. Our immediate focus is on helping him take things step by step to ensure it's best for both him and the team when he's able to take the court."
With Nnaji in the fold, Baylor will now have a legit presence at the '5'. Former High Point transfer Juslin Bodo Bodo hasn't played all season and will miss the remainder of it as well. The Bears played small, having Michael Rataj play the '5'. Now, once Nnaji gets acclimated, he can play center and allow the Bears to get more into position.
It's big pickup for Baylor at a time of need, and while this move benefits the Bears, social media is in an uproar over it.
